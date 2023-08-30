Grave situation: Young couple’s explicit cemetery act leaves locals gobsmacked

Photo: Unsplash

A young couple left residents gobsmacked when locals caught them engaged in an explicit act in a cemetery. The couple was discovered by villagers absorbed in sexual activities on a motorcycle in the graveyard, a video of which has now stirred online platforms.

The explicit act took place in Indonesia around 9pm on Friday, August 25. Local villagers, upon noticing strange activities in the cemetery, decided to investigate. Much to their dismay, they found a young man and woman intimately engaged, unaware of their presence until they were filmed at a close distance. Both appeared visibly shocked and attempted to cover their faces and bodies, having no time to decently dress themselves.

The explicit act video clip reveals villagers discovering the couple mid-action, almost naked, reported Sanook. The woman can be heard pleading with the villagers, saying “Please don’t tell my father. He is very cruel!”

Meanwhile, the man hurriedly tries to get dressed in embarrassment and the person filming the incident retorts, “I will make this video viral. This is immoral behaviour.”

Consequently, the police were alerted and the couple was taken into custody for further investigation to proceed with legal charges owing to this explicit act. Residents are expressing concerns about such activities potentially having been occurring for a while, as they suspected, and becoming a norm. This behaviour is setting a dangerous precedent, making the graveyard a haven for various couples coming here to fulfil their desires, much to the locals’ annoyance and anger.

Instances of explicit acts in public are on the increase, with a recent incident adding to the concern. In broad daylight, a couple engaged in a highly inappropriate sex act on a bus in Birmingham, leaving witnesses shocked.

The lewd behaviour of this English couple was fully visible through the bus’s large windows, and images swiftly circulated on social media. The couple’s unabashed actions, performed openly without any sense of embarrassment or shame, unfolded before the eyes of fellow passengers. Read more HERE.

