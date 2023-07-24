Extravagant 450,000-baht dog wedding in Indonesia sparks national debate over disparities

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

In Indonesia, an extravagant wedding ceremony, costing nearly 450,000 baht (US$13,066), was held for two adorable Alaskan Malamutes, a story which has sparked national debate amongst netizens. The lavish event took place in a popular public dog park in the north of Jakarta, masterminded by professional event planners.

The dogs were adorned in traditional attire, and the controversy stemmed from the debate over unnecessary expenditure, as well as cultural moralities.

The event became a trending topic online soon after it was reported by foreign news agencies. The debate online primarily questioned the use of such a large sum of money, around 450,000 baht, for a pet’s wedding, especially considering the current economic dichotomy in Indonesia, which reportedly has the world’s fourth largest population, at approximately 273 million.

There is a significant disparity in financial status among its citizens, with a noticeable gap between the rich and the poor. The idea that someone would spend more than 400,000 baht to organise a wedding for pets has irked many who are struggling to make ends meet, CNBC Indonesia reported.

Alongside this, the use of traditional Chewa attire for the pets’ wedding attire drew the ire of many who considered this disrespectful to the culture.

It was seen as trivialising symbolic cultural practices in favour of pampered pets. Yet, there were also those who defended the dog owners, arguing they had the freedom to spend their money as they see fit and that they should not be judged for their choices.

Ultimately, the owners of the two dogs decided to apologise after the considerable backlash they faced. This unusual event certainly made waves both online and offline, serving as a stark reminder of the vast lifestyle disparities that exist not just within Indonesia, but globally.