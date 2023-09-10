Dispute over payment sparks petrol station fire in China

Photo courtesy of Freepik

A man ignited a motorcycle and drove it into a petrol station, causing a fire, following a dispute with a staff member about overpayment. The incident occurred in Shanwei City, China, and was caught on CCTV. The man was later arrested, and no injuries were reported.

The shocking petrol station fire took place in a petrol station in the city of Shanwei, Guangdong Province, China, on July 2, around 6am. A man rode his motorcycle into the station to refuel. An argument over payment ensued with an employee and without warning, the man retreated a distance with his motorcycle before accelerating and crashing into the petrol pump, immediately causing a fire. He also attempted to prevent the employee from extinguishing the fire.

Local police and firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene. After the fire was extinguished, they found the man’s motorcycle completely destroyed by the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured in this petrol station fire, reported Sanook.

Later, at 8am on the same day, the police arrested the suspect, known as 32 year old “Wu.” He confessed to the crime, admitting he had a dispute over payment with one of the petrol station employees. He lost control of his emotions during the argument and ignited his motorcycle to set the petrol station on fire, preventing the staff from extinguishing it. He then fled the scene.

