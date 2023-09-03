Secret camera captures landlord’s disturbing acts in Chinese woman’s rented room

Illustration: Freepik

A Chinese woman renting a single-occupancy house was shocked to discover her landlord secretly entering her room. She installed a secret camera that captured images of the landlord using her shorts to touch his private parts.

The female tenant, known by the pseudonym Xiao Li, told Zhejiang TV that the landlord had divided the house into eight rental rooms. Xiao Li only installed the surveillance camera last month because she felt someone had been entering her room. Every time she returned home, the carpet on the floor was always moved, but she never expected someone to enter.

Xiao Li remembered that her mobile app alerted her while she was at work. She opened it and saw a 60 year old landlord on the screen and felt numb all over. After the landlord entered the room, he looked around, went to the bed took off his pants, picked up her shorts from the bed, touched his private parts, and put the shorts back on the bed.

Xiao Li immediately called the police, who arrived at the scene. She had video evidence through her secret camera, and the landlord confessed to the crime. The prosecutor finally punished him for trespassing, ordering him to be detained for six days and fined 200 yuan (approximately 980 baht) reported Sanook.

After the landlord was released, when asked by a reporter over the phone, the landlord said he would not pay compensation. “If she wants compensation, she can go to court.” He then quickly hung up, claiming he had things to do.

After the incident, Xiao Li moved out of the room, but she still can’t eat because she feels nauseous when she thinks about it, and she has to turn on the lights when she sleeps. She searched for similar cases online, and although she thought it might take a long time to get more compensation, she still wanted to appeal.

The incident is currently trending on Weibo. In addition to criticizing the landlord’s attitude, netizens also believe that he will definitely commit crimes again.

