Chinese woman dupes 16 companies simultaneously, amasses 240 million baht

Image by 89Stocker

A woman in China managed to hold positions in 16 different companies simultaneously, deceiving her employers for three years before detection. This elaborate scam allowed her to amass considerable wealth, enough to purchase a luxurious house in Shanghai in cash.

Guan Yue, the woman in question, was aided by her husband Chen Qiang, who is knowledgeable in legal matters and regulations. This knowledge enabled him to find loopholes that Guan could exploit to secure multiple jobs. Chen himself has been involved in over 13 lawsuits, all of which he won, demonstrating his legal acumen.

Guan would impress companies with her impressive resume and extensive experience. She would schedule multiple interviews to gather photographs, which she would then show to each employer, claiming she was meeting with clients. For this scheme to run smoothly, she meticulously recorded necessary details such as her start date, job title, and bank account number for each position. Incredibly, she held positions in as many as 16 companies.

Although the workload that Guan had to manage increased with the number of companies she was employed at, the quality of her work did not decline. This was because she didn’t do all the work herself. When tasks piled up, she would hire others to do the work and share a commission with them. Guan used this method for three years without being caught, and she and her husband became wealthy, affording a luxury home in the Pao San district of Shanghai.

However, their plan was exposed in January, when Liu Jian, owner of one of the technology companies – one of the 16 companies Guan worked for – detected a discrepancy. In October 2022, Liu’s company hired a team leader and seven other positions, with the team leader earning a salary of 20,000 yuan (around 97,000 baht). But later, the team failed to deliver work on time, leading to contract termination.

Follow us on :













Subsequently, the company discovered irregularities in documents. Upon investigation, the authorities found evidence of tax evasion marked as salary payments, from thousands to tens of thousands of yuan, transferred to various bank accounts linked to Guan and her husband. Eventually, the authorities arrested both of them and 53 other related individuals. The total amount of money involved in this case reached up to 50 million yuan (approximately 240 million baht).

An expert noted that only two of the 16 companies paid social security for their employees. If they had followed regulations and laws, the deception might have been exposed sooner. If these companies complied with the rules, fraudsters wouldn’t last even a day, reports Sanook.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.