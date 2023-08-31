Chinese school call parents over suspected age-gap romance, turns out man is student’s father

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A handsome young man waiting outside a school to pick up a female student sparked worries of an age-gap romance, leading the school to summon the girl’s parents. The twist came when the parents arrived. The handsome young man, aged over 40, was, in fact, the girl’s father.

According to Phunuphapluat, the story unfolded in China when the man stood outside the school waiting for the female student. Their closeness caught the attention of her classmates, other parents, and her class teacher, leading to suspicions of an age-gap romance.

Concerned for the welfare of the 15 year old student, the teacher felt it necessary to invite her parents to the school. Despite the student’s explanations about her relationship with the man, the teacher remained sceptical, guided only by what she had witnessed at the school gate.

The revelation came when the student’s parents showed up at the school. The class teacher quickly realized that the man she had seen at the school gate was actually the girl’s father, aged over 40. The teacher was embarrassed and quickly apologized for her age-gap romance misunderstanding. She was also surprised and complimented the student’s father for his youthful appearance, reported Sanook.

It turned out that the student usually commutes to school on her own or sometimes with her grandmother, as both her parents are busy with work. However, yesterday, the father happened to have some free time and decided to surprise his daughter by picking her up from school, not anticipating the misunderstanding that would ensue.

Follow us on :













After this amusing age-gap romance incident was shared on Chinese social networks, it quickly gained attention. Netizens flooded the post with comments such as, “The father looks too young, he must have some secret,” “Is it good to have a father like that? What if her future son-in-law looks older than her father?” and “Having a father who is handsome and looks so young, the daughter must be proud and make many people jealous.”

Follow Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.