Anutin meets New Zealand PM after traditional Māori welcome

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 12:58 PM
1 minute read
Anutin meets New Zealand PM after traditional Māori welcome | Thaiger
Photo via Thai Government

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Wellington today, August 21, for talks on the future of Thailand-New Zealand relations, following an official Māori welcome marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, arrived with his wife at Government House at 10am local time for the official welcoming ceremony.

Māori elders welcomed Anutin with a traditional nose-touching greeting before members of the Māori community performed a Wero, a ceremony used to determine whether a visitor comes in peace. A Māori warrior placed a carved object on the ground for Anutin to pick up and hold, signalling peaceful intentions.

During his Anutin New Zealand visit, the Thai PM received a traditional Māori welcome before talks with Christopher Luxon on closer ties.
Photo via Thai Government

The ceremony continued with a Karanga, a traditional call of welcome performed by a Māori woman elder, followed by a Haka in honour of the visiting delegation.

During his Anutin New Zealand visit, the Thai PM received a traditional Māori welcome before talks with Christopher Luxon on closer ties.
Photo via Thai Government

Anutin and his wife then joined Luxon and his wife on the lawn. The military band played the Thai and New Zealand national anthems before Anutin inspected the guard of honour.

The two leaders and their wives later entered Government House, where Anutin signed the visitors’ book. The couples also posed for photographs and exchanged commemorative gifts.

During his Anutin New Zealand visit, the Thai PM received a traditional Māori welcome before talks with Christopher Luxon on closer ties.
Photo via Thai Government

At 10.30am, Anutin and Luxon held small-group talks on the future direction of Thailand-New Zealand relations, following the countries’ upgrade to a Strategic Partnership.

Related Articles

The two leaders discussed using the partnership to deepen cooperation and produce more concrete outcomes. They also exchanged views on Thailand and New Zealand’s roles in promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Economic resilience and stronger people-to-people connections were also discussed, with both leaders seeking practical opportunities and benefits for people in the two countries.

Anutin and Luxon were scheduled to continue discussions in a full delegation meeting at 11am.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Only 2 women held during late-night prostitution investigation in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Only 2 women held during late-night prostitution investigation in Pathum Thani

1 hour ago
Japan&#8217;s automakers told their base in Thailand is safe | Thaiger Thailand News

Japan’s automakers told their base in Thailand is safe

1 hour ago
Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid

2 hours ago
American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching | Thaiger Bangkok News

American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching

2 hours ago
Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital

2 hours ago
University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate | Thaiger Bangkok News

University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate

3 hours ago
China&#8217;s housing crash architect gets life in prison | Thaiger China News

China’s housing crash architect gets life in prison

3 hours ago
Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners

3 hours ago
Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21

4 hours ago
Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme | Thaiger Phuket News

Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme

19 hours ago
Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding | Thaiger Politics News

Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding

20 hours ago
Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations

20 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight

20 hours ago
Giant honey bee attack leaves 17 injured in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Giant honey bee attack leaves 17 injured in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla

21 hours ago
Authorities seek details on restrictions on Thai inhalers in China trade events | Thaiger Business News

Authorities seek details on restrictions on Thai inhalers in China trade events

22 hours ago
Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says | Thaiger Thailand News

Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says

22 hours ago
Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father | Thaiger Crime News

Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father

23 hours ago
Pokémon card trader allegedly swindles collectors of 5 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Pokémon card trader allegedly swindles collectors of 5 million baht

23 hours ago
Thailand’s young rock artist, Nene Royal, receives Phil Lynott Convention nod | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand’s young rock artist, Nene Royal, receives Phil Lynott Convention nod

24 hours ago
Udon Thani student reports ex over knife threat, assault | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani student reports ex over knife threat, assault

1 day ago
Bangkok ranks 8th in 2026 global tourism city attractiveness index | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 8th in 2026 global tourism city attractiveness index

1 day ago
Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people

1 day ago
Why does it always rain in Bangkok just as you are leaving work? | Thaiger Thai Life

Why does it always rain in Bangkok just as you are leaving work?

1 day ago
Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise

1 day ago
Politics NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 12:58 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.