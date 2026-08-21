Anutin meets New Zealand PM after traditional Māori welcome

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Wellington today, August 21, for talks on the future of Thailand-New Zealand relations, following an official Māori welcome marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, arrived with his wife at Government House at 10am local time for the official welcoming ceremony.

Māori elders welcomed Anutin with a traditional nose-touching greeting before members of the Māori community performed a Wero, a ceremony used to determine whether a visitor comes in peace. A Māori warrior placed a carved object on the ground for Anutin to pick up and hold, signalling peaceful intentions.

The ceremony continued with a Karanga, a traditional call of welcome performed by a Māori woman elder, followed by a Haka in honour of the visiting delegation.

Anutin and his wife then joined Luxon and his wife on the lawn. The military band played the Thai and New Zealand national anthems before Anutin inspected the guard of honour.

The two leaders and their wives later entered Government House, where Anutin signed the visitors’ book. The couples also posed for photographs and exchanged commemorative gifts.

At 10.30am, Anutin and Luxon held small-group talks on the future direction of Thailand-New Zealand relations, following the countries’ upgrade to a Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders discussed using the partnership to deepen cooperation and produce more concrete outcomes. They also exchanged views on Thailand and New Zealand’s roles in promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Economic resilience and stronger people-to-people connections were also discussed, with both leaders seeking practical opportunities and benefits for people in the two countries.

Anutin and Luxon were scheduled to continue discussions in a full delegation meeting at 11am.

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