Angkor Wat bans Thai-influenced costumes under new rules

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 12:52 PM
1 minute read
Angkor Wat bans Thai-influenced costumes under new rules | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Love Thai cultures

Cambodia’s APSARA National Authority has ordered costume rental operators at Angkor Wat to phase out Thai-influenced costumes and replace Thai-made materials with Khmer-made alternatives under new dress rules at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The order aims to ensure tourists wear historically accurate Khmer attire while supporting local artisans and preserving Cambodia’s cultural heritage, officials said.

Chan Sophorn, a specialist in ancient Khmer art, told operators that many rental outfits currently differ from traditional Khmer designs, using imported fabrics and accessories from neighbouring countries and being worn incorrectly.

He said traditional Khmer attire should be made using locally produced silk, sampot rbauk and jewellery crafted according to historical standards.

The APSARA National Authority said that from July 13, tourists wearing clothing that does not conform to traditional Khmer dress will not be permitted to enter the Angkor Archaeological Park.

Angkor Wat introduces new dress rules, banning Thai-influenced costumes and requiring operators to replace Thai-made materials.
Photo via Facebook: Love Thai cultures

Rental operators using components or materials manufactured in Thailand have until January 2027 to replace them with Khmer-made alternatives.

According to KPT English, officials said the measures form part of efforts to protect the integrity of Angkor Wat and promote cultural tourism that respects Cambodia’s traditions.

Related Articles

In similar news, a Cambodian beauty queen defended the origins of the traditional costume she wore after Thai social media users questioned its resemblance to traditional Thai dress. The debate comes amid cultural tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over traditional attire.

Phorn Sreypii, Miss Cosmo Cambodia 2025, published a detailed Facebook post arguing that the costume has deep roots in Cambodia’s royal heritage. She traced its evolution from royal court attire to a modern national costume while explaining the significance of its key elements.

Latest Thailand News
Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination | Thaiger Environment News

Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination

13 minutes ago
Chinese woman accused of repeatedly causing disturbances in Pai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese woman accused of repeatedly causing disturbances in Pai

34 minutes ago
Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

47 minutes ago
Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei

48 minutes ago
Man charged with murder after stealing colleague&#8217;s money | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money

2 hours ago
Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene

3 hours ago
Driver finds woman&#8217;s body in car after unknowing journey | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver finds woman’s body in car after unknowing journey

5 hours ago
Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

5 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

5 hours ago
Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene

6 hours ago
Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer&#8217;s homophobic tantrum | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer’s homophobic tantrum

6 hours ago
Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student&#8217;s TikTok posts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student’s TikTok posts

22 hours ago
Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire

23 hours ago
Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists&#8217; complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists’ complaint

23 hours ago
Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

1 day ago
Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations

1 day ago
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

1 day ago
Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth | Thaiger Education

Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

1 day ago
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

1 day ago
Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police

1 day ago
Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

1 day ago
Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked | Thaiger Bangkok News

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked

1 day ago
Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who&#8217;s really winning the economy and tourism race? | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who’s really winning the economy and tourism race?

1 day ago
Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

2 days ago
Politics NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 12:52 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.