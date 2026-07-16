Angkor Wat bans Thai-influenced costumes under new rules

Cambodia’s APSARA National Authority has ordered costume rental operators at Angkor Wat to phase out Thai-influenced costumes and replace Thai-made materials with Khmer-made alternatives under new dress rules at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The order aims to ensure tourists wear historically accurate Khmer attire while supporting local artisans and preserving Cambodia’s cultural heritage, officials said.

Chan Sophorn, a specialist in ancient Khmer art, told operators that many rental outfits currently differ from traditional Khmer designs, using imported fabrics and accessories from neighbouring countries and being worn incorrectly.

He said traditional Khmer attire should be made using locally produced silk, sampot rbauk and jewellery crafted according to historical standards.

The APSARA National Authority said that from July 13, tourists wearing clothing that does not conform to traditional Khmer dress will not be permitted to enter the Angkor Archaeological Park.

Rental operators using components or materials manufactured in Thailand have until January 2027 to replace them with Khmer-made alternatives.

According to KPT English, officials said the measures form part of efforts to protect the integrity of Angkor Wat and promote cultural tourism that respects Cambodia’s traditions.

In similar news, a Cambodian beauty queen defended the origins of the traditional costume she wore after Thai social media users questioned its resemblance to traditional Thai dress. The debate comes amid cultural tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over traditional attire.

Phorn Sreypii, Miss Cosmo Cambodia 2025, published a detailed Facebook post arguing that the costume has deep roots in Cambodia’s royal heritage. She traced its evolution from royal court attire to a modern national costume while explaining the significance of its key elements.