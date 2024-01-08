American woman discovers husband’s affair with her mother

Interior designer Lasee Jen from Indiana, United States, was left heartbroken upon discovering her husband’s infidelity. The affair, however, was not with a stranger but with Jen’s very own mother. Disclosing this shocking incident on TikTok, Jen’s story has since amassed over 2.7 million views.

The events unfolded 14 years ago, shortly after Jen had given birth to a daughter and was battling severe health issues. Jen’s mother was living with them at the time, residing in their basement. Over time, however, she moved to a rented house just a building block away, with Jen’s husband joining her for the commute to work.

Suspicion arose regarding the duo’s relationship, leading to a major conflict between Jen and her husband. The confrontation resulted in a separation, with the husband moving into the mother’s rented house, and the mother shifting in with Jen and her newborn daughter.

As her mother moved in, Jen began to suspect her husband’s infidelity, which led to a serious fallout between the couple.

Jen’s mother, now living with her and her newborn, began to confide in her about her husband’s infidelities with other women. This revelation led to a heated confrontation between Jen and her husband, revealing a shocking truth. He asked if her mother had disclosed their secret affair to her.

Returning home, Jen asked her mother to leave immediately. The mother, shocked by the confrontation, promised to call her later for a discussion. What Jen had suspected about her husband and mother turned out to be true, though both denied having a serious relationship.

However, the betrayal wasn’t the worst part for Jen. It was the fact that her grandparents, whom she adored and trusted implicitly, knew about the affair but chose to remain silent.

Follow us on :













Adding further insult to injury, Jen’s mother tried to evict her from her own house, even though she was a single mother with health issues, unemployed and without any means of support.

Despite these hardships, Jen went on to establish a non-profit organisation that builds small homes for single mothers. She credits the traumatic experience as the inspiration for her humanitarian work, reported Sanook.