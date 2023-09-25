92 year old granny’s electric rice cooker mishap: A side-splitting dinner delight

Photo: Sanook.

A humorous incident recently unfolded in a Chinese household, involving a 92 year old grandmother’s attempt to cook rice using a modern electric rice cooker. The result: a burnt cooker with the rice still uncooked left the entire family in fits of laughter, making for an unusual culinary experience.

The incident was documented and shared on a TikTok account. The video showed the elderly woman, her silver hair shining, in the kitchen with an electric rice cooker. Astonishingly, the bottom of the cooker was charred and melted, yet upon investigation, the rice inside remained uncooked. The family gathered to inquire about the grandmother’s unique method of rice cooking.

When asked about her process, the grandmother demonstrated how she had placed the electric rice cooker on a gas stove and ignited it. The flames from the gas stove caused the plastic exterior of the cooker to melt. Alert to the potential danger, she promptly switched off the stove.

“I smelled something burning, so I turned off the stove.”

Her family responded with laughter to this recounting of events. Fortunately, aside from the damaged rice cooker, no serious harm was caused by the incident, reported Sanook.

The video clip, circulated on social media, has garnered tens of thousands of views. While serving as a reminder about fire safety and potential explosions, the video has also brought smiles to many, owing to the carefree and jovial attitude of the elderly lady.

Despite being 92 years old, she is in excellent health, loves her family, and is eager to assist in the kitchen. Her infectious happiness, evident in her warm smile, has inspired smiles among viewers as well.

“Seeing her smile makes me happy too.”

“It’s very dangerous. She should not be allowed in the kitchen.”

“She’s 92 years old, but she stands straighter and moves faster than many young people. I wish her good health and happiness with her children and grandchildren.”

“Although it’s a bit dangerous, she’s still adorable. I wish her happiness and good health always.”

“I couldn’t stop laughing when she said she smelled something burning.”

