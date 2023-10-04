Venice tourist bus tragedy: 21 lives lost in devastating crash (video)

Photo: KhaoSod.

A devastating bus crash near the tourist city of Venice, Italy, claimed at least 21 lives and left 18 injured. The bus believed to be hired for transporting tourists, collided with a bridge railing before plunging onto a railway track below, in the Mestre district yesterday.

The deceased in the bus crash included the Italian driver, five Ukrainians, and one German. The horrific incident has left the local community and authorities in shock.

Venice’s Mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, posted online…

“A great tragedy occurred. The catastrophic scene is beyond words to describe.”

The Italian media has speculated that the bus was carrying tourists from Venice to a camping site in the Marghera district. The bus, reportedly powered by methane gas, fell onto electrical lines causing a fire to break out.

Italy’s Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, warned that the death toll could rise as at least five of the injured are in critical condition. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Images from the unfortunate bus crash showed emergency services tirelessly working through the night in the aftermath of the tragedy. The bus, from an elevated roadway, had fallen causing the loss of multiple lives and several injuries, reported KhaoSod.

