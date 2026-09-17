Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI

An elderly woman travelled alone from Lampang to Chiang Mai Airport, hoping to meet a man she believed was a pilot, before officials discovered he was an AI-generated character she had seen on Facebook.

Chiang Mai Tourist Police and airport security officers assisted the 66 year old woman at the passenger terminal at around 8pm yesterday, September 16, after security staff became concerned that she was waiting alone for a man named “Chai”.

The woman told officers that Chai was a pilot and that she had travelled to Chiang Mai specifically to meet him.

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However, after speaking with her and examining the situation, officials found that the man she believed she was meeting was an artificial intelligence-generated character.

The woman reportedly viewed content featuring the character repeatedly on Facebook and developed romantic feelings for him, believing he was a real person.

She then decided to travel from Lampang to Chiang Mai in the hope of meeting him in person.

The woman took a public bus from Lampang to Chiang Mai before arranging further transport to Chiang Mai International Airport, where she expected the man to appear.

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Communication between the woman and officials was difficult because she mainly spoke an ethnic minority language. She also appeared confused while speaking with officers.

Tourist Police, airport staff and a rescue team worked together to identify and contact her family. They eventually reached the woman’s son and explained what had happened.

Her family told officials that they had not known she had travelled away from Lampang and were unaware that she had gone to Chiang Mai.

While arrangements were being made for her return, staff arranged a safe place for her to rest temporarily inside the terminal overnight.

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Officials then coordinated with her family to arrange for her to return safely to her home province the following day.

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