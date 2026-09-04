USS Abraham Lincoln welcomes Chon Buri officials aboard

Chon Buri officials toured the USS Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang Port yesterday, September 3, during the US Navy aircraft carrier’s visit to Thailand with more than 5,000 personnel aboard.

Chon Buri Governor Naris Niramaiwong visited the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier alongside Major General Prasert Jaikla, commander of the 14th Military Circle, and district chiefs from the province.

The visit was intended to strengthen relations and friendship between Thailand and the United States.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, designated CVN-72, measures more than 333 metres long, roughly equivalent to three football pitches, and stands about as high as a 20-storey building.

The carrier is powered by two nuclear reactors, allowing it to operate and travel for extended periods without frequent refuelling. It accommodates more than 5,000 crew and other personnel and can carry more than 80 aircraft.

Its aircraft include fighter jets, helicopters and aircraft used for airborne early-warning missions.

The carrier’s visit is also expected to benefit Chon Buri’s tourism economy, particularly Pattaya and surrounding areas, as US personnel spend time ashore. Hotels, restaurants, transport operators and other service businesses are among those expected to benefit.

Chon Buri has introduced security measures for the visit, coordinating police, military personnel and administrative officials. Checkpoints and patrols are operating on land and water around the clock.

Traffic and transport measures have also been arranged around Laem Chabang Port and major tourist areas to accommodate US personnel travelling through the province.

Provincial officials have asked businesses, shops and residents to help welcome the visiting personnel throughout their stay.

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