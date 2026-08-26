USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 26, 2026, 9:38 AM
2 minutes read
USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea | Thaiger
Sailors and Marines line the deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as it deploys from San Diego, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File)

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a US Navy aircraft carrier that has been at sea for more than 250 days, is due to make a port call in Thailand in early September, according to crew members’ text messages shared with USA Today. The exact date and port have not been confirmed.

The Lincoln left San Diego on November 21 last year and has gone more than 200 consecutive days without docking anywhere, a modern-era record for a US aircraft carrier. USS Abraham Lincoln was originally due home in May but was redirected to the Middle East in January ahead of the Iran war, which began on February 28, extending its deployment beyond 260 days.

The Associated Press reported that the USS George Washington, sent from the Asia-Pacific, is now operating in the Middle East after arriving in the region on Wednesday, relieving the Lincoln.

US Central Command said it was not yet clear when the Lincoln would arrive back in the US or whether it would stop at a port along the way, though the AP reported the journey home typically takes just over a month.

Pulling the George Washington out of the Pacific leaves the US without a carrier in that region for the first time in years, the AP reported, even as China has shown signs of aggression toward the Philippines and Japan and carried out drills near the Scarborough Shoal.

USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea | News by Thaiger
The USS George Washington aircraft carrier ipictured off the coast of Argentina, May 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)

Analysts told the AP the open-ended Iran operations are straining US carriers and crews, following a separate 11-month deployment by the USS Gerald R. Ford, the longest since the Vietnam War, which also supported operations against Iran and the capture of Venezuela’s then-leader Nicolás Maduro.

Family members and military-focused outlets have reported deteriorating conditions on the Lincoln, including food and supply shortages, plumbing problems and worsening mental health among the roughly 5,000 sailors and marines aboard.

Related Articles

A US official confirmed one sailor assigned to the Lincoln’s air wing went overboard in early August, was rescued and later transferred off the ship for medical care; separate reports of other incidents have not been officially confirmed.

The reports prompted Senate Democrats, including Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, to write to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Navy demanding answers on supply shortages, water contamination and mental health support aboard the ship.

Most Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for a hearing with Pentagon leadership on the impact of extended deployments during the Iran war.

Hegseth told reporters the accounts had been “completely misrepresented,” saying the Navy ensures every ship and crew has what it needs.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said a small number of mental health cases were treated with no loss of life, and that meal plans were adjusted without any meal being missed.

President Donald Trump, asked whether families were concerned about conditions on the ship, said they were not, and said the deployment had not gone on “nearly long enough.”

Latest Thailand News
USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea | Thaiger News

USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea

28 seconds ago
Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand

16 hours ago
Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple

16 hours ago
Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan

17 hours ago
TikTok video gets sick grandfather medical help at last | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok video gets sick grandfather medical help at last

17 hours ago
Man shot after confronting driver over parking space in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man shot after confronting driver over parking space in Nonthaburi

18 hours ago
Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership

18 hours ago
Chinese fraud suspect arrested in Chiang Mai over 6 billion baht scheme | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese fraud suspect arrested in Chiang Mai over 6 billion baht scheme

18 hours ago
Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings | Thaiger South Thailand News

Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings

19 hours ago
Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour | Thaiger Phuket News

Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour

19 hours ago
Thailand vehicle tax overdue: the penalty at every stage | Thaiger Automotive

Thailand vehicle tax overdue: the penalty at every stage

19 hours ago
Rayong shop owner, friend, killed in shooting, two arrested | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong shop owner, friend, killed in shooting, two arrested

19 hours ago
Thai man injured after moving brother&#8217;s homemade bomb | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man injured after moving brother’s homemade bomb

19 hours ago
Norwegian loses 5,000 baht after offering to help man in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Norwegian loses 5,000 baht after offering to help man in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines

20 hours ago
50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens | Thaiger Pattaya News

50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens

20 hours ago
Foreign man runs from Phuket phone shop without paying repair bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man runs from Phuket phone shop without paying repair bill

22 hours ago
Bangkok condo search finds 2 Swedish nationals wanted for serious crimes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo search finds 2 Swedish nationals wanted for serious crimes

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son flights could be dropped, operator says | Thaiger Aviation News

Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son flights could be dropped, operator says

23 hours ago
Israeli embassy refuses letter from Thai nationalist group | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli embassy refuses letter from Thai nationalist group

23 hours ago
Nong Khai police stop transgender motorcyclist, find crystal meth in her system | Thaiger Crime News

Nong Khai police stop transgender motorcyclist, find crystal meth in her system

23 hours ago
&#8216;Thailand won&#8217;t be a playground,&#8217; minister warns of visa revocations over foreign tourist misconduct | Thaiger Tourism News

‘Thailand won’t be a playground,’ minister warns of visa revocations over foreign tourist misconduct

23 hours ago
Koh Samui zoo owner files police complaint against Israeli tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samui zoo owner files police complaint against Israeli tourists

24 hours ago
Thailand performs its first robotic telesurgery, linking Bangkok and Korat hospitals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand performs its first robotic telesurgery, linking Bangkok and Korat hospitals

24 hours ago
Tourists mourn death of beloved Australian homestay host, Aunt Glenn | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Tourists mourn death of beloved Australian homestay host, Aunt Glenn

24 hours ago
News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 26, 2026, 9:38 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.