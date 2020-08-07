Connect with us

Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices

Jack Burton

Published 

59 mins ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Politico
Gaffe-prone US President Donald Trump, recently mocked for his mispronunciation of the name of Yosemite National Park as “YO-semite”, has stuck his foot in it again: Finland is obviously for fins, Switzerland for switzers, Iceland for ice and Holland for the nethers. Surely there’s a home for everyone’s favourite part of the leg, between hip and knee? Very stable genius Trump made a compelling case for it today, amazing the world with his unique pronunciation of the Land of Smiles.

At a campaign event which hit the interwebs early this morning, Trump dropped his unique take on “Thighland” while whinging about one of his pet grievances: perceived unfair trade.

“Foreign competitors … shifting production to Thigh-land,” he said during the speech, before quickly correcting himself in the next sentence and expressing his fondness for its undemocratic leadership. “Thailand and Vietnam, 2 places that I like their leaders very much. … They’re very nice to us … Do they take advantage of the US? Not so much anymore!”

The internet, of course, went wild. American comedian-radio host Ralph Garman tweeted:

“I used to frequent a strip club called “Thighland.” Great happy hour.”

“I love Thigh food,” tweeted Pakistani-American attorney Rabia Chaudry. “Now every Republican will have to say Thighland forever.”

But far-right political provocateur Dinesh D’Souza showed just what depths toads can dive to, suggesting that Trump is the first person to actually get it right:

“I’m highly amused to see supposedly sophisticated media types snickering at @realdonaldtrump for saying ‘Thighland.’ These faux-sophisticates don’t realize Trump’s way of saying it is right. “Tai-land” is the crude lingo of people who have never been to ‘Thighland.’ ”

Uh, no. Just no.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

