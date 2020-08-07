Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices

Gaffe-prone US President Donald Trump, recently mocked for his mispronunciation of the name of Yosemite National Park as “YO-semite”, has stuck his foot in it again: Finland is obviously for fins, Switzerland for switzers, Iceland for ice and Holland for the nethers. Surely there’s a home for everyone’s favourite part of the leg, between hip and knee? Very stable genius Trump made a compelling case for it today, amazing the world with his unique pronunciation of the Land of Smiles.

At a campaign event which hit the interwebs early this morning, Trump dropped his unique take on “Thighland” while whinging about one of his pet grievances: perceived unfair trade.

“Foreign competitors … shifting production to Thigh-land,” he said during the speech, before quickly correcting himself in the next sentence and expressing his fondness for its undemocratic leadership. “Thailand and Vietnam, 2 places that I like their leaders very much. … They’re very nice to us … Do they take advantage of the US? Not so much anymore!”

The internet, of course, went wild. American comedian-radio host Ralph Garman tweeted:

“I used to frequent a strip club called “Thighland.” Great happy hour.”

“I love Thigh food,” tweeted Pakistani-American attorney Rabia Chaudry. “Now every Republican will have to say Thighland forever.”

But far-right political provocateur Dinesh D’Souza showed just what depths toads can dive to, suggesting that Trump is the first person to actually get it right:

“I’m highly amused to see supposedly sophisticated media types snickering at @realdonaldtrump for saying ‘Thighland.’ These faux-sophisticates don’t realize Trump’s way of saying it is right. “Tai-land” is the crude lingo of people who have never been to ‘Thighland.’ ”

Uh, no. Just no.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok