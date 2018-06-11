Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Today's thethaiger.com UPDATE

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

thethaiger.com Update. A new, daily, quick update on all Phuket and Thailand's main news stories.

 

- The Thaiger & The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

The island's most popular portal for news and information, in association with The Nation, Bangkok.

Bangkok

Heroin-swallowing smugglers nabbed in Chiang Mai and Bangkok

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

15.5 kilograms of heroin is a serious amount of illicit narcotics.

Six Nepalese and one Indian national have been accused of being members of a transnational drug-trafficking syndicate, They’ve been transporting drugs by having people swallow dozens of capsules containing heroin and were arrested last week.

The Nepalese suspects were identified as Singha Bir Gongbotamang, Sudarshan Thapa, Prasad Gurung, Suresh Tamang, Abashesh Gurung and Kare Gurung while the Indian national was identified as Lal Gurung. All were aged between 36 and 62.

Chuchat said Gongbotamang was the first to be arrested on June 6 after being found with 15.5 kilograms of heroin in his luggage while waiting to board a plane from Chiang Mai International Airport to Bangkok.

The following day, police raided a condominium in the Soi Sukhumvit 77 (On Nut) area of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district and arrested Lal Gurung and Thapa. They also seized 1,450 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and plastic capsules for smugglers to use when swallowing heroin for transportation to a third country. Another search of a nearby apartment on June 8 yielded the remaining four suspects, who were linked to the previously nabbed trio.

Immigration Police 2 superintendent Pol Colonel Pravit Sirithorn said the men were allegedly hired to swallow heroin capsules – with each expected to ingest at least 50 capsules – to avoid the authority’s detection while travelling through Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Hong Kong.

The police investigation found that Gongbotamang paid 2 million baht for the heroin in Myanmar and smuggled it into Thailand. The six men would then swallow capsules containing the heroin before travelling to Hong Kong in exchange for about 100,0000 baht in payment per head.

Police initially charged the three earlier arrested men with having heroin in their possession with intent to sell, and revoked the visa of the four later-arrested men over prohibited behaviour under the Immigration Act 1979.

STORY: The Nation

News Desk

French tourist reports sale of Nazi merchandise in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

A French tourist has raised concerns about the sale of Nazi paraphernalia in Pattaya.

PattayaOne.news reports that 34 year old Alexandre Jandaeng spoke of his shock at seeing the goods, which included pictures of Adolf Hitler, swastika emblazoned scarves and coins, on sale at a market in the popular resort town. Mr Jandaeng reported the sale of the goods to Pattaya Tourist Police, telling them that if such things were on sale in his native France, the person selling them could face up to 10 years in jail.

A video posted by Manager showed Mr Jandaeng at the police station showing pictures of the goods to an officer. In the video, the Frenchman explained how he did not like to see such things and that Nazi related goods should not be allowed to be sold in Thailand or anywhere else.

“For me, it is very very important the police stop this”, Mr Jandaeng said in the video.

“It is important to remember history”, he said.

“Many people died for that and for me it is impossible to see this and is very shocking. I don’t like,” he added.

Mr Jandaeng praised the tourist police officer for listening to his complaint but admitted that he does not know if any action will be taken against the vendor who was selling the Nazi goods.

This isn’t the first time Nazi imagery or so called “Hitler-chic” has been seen in Thailand. As well as being found on sale in some of Thailand’s most popular night markets, Nazi imagery has even been featured some of the countries leading educational institutions and in government videos.

In 2011 a Catholic school in Thailand was forced to apologise after it made students wear Nazi uniform for a sports day parade. Some students also had swastikas painted on their faces.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

News Desk

Chinese couple trash Phuket apartment

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

Won’t be the first tenants, nor the last, to leave a room in a disgusting condition. But this one is truly revolting, and bizarre.

Coconuts Bangkok report that a Phuket apartment owner took to the internet yesterday to share horrific photos of a room he rented to a Chinese couple for just two nights. The Thai man went so far as to allege that the property’s CCTV showed the tourists bringing garbage bags — believed to be from the public dumpsters — into the room!

The owner, who requested to be identified only as Ton, said that the tourist couple stayed at the apartment near the Phuket airport on Sunday and Monday nights.

Ton said the couple, both in their 40s, seemed friendly and well-mannered when they came asking for recommendations for seafood restaurants and fruit vendors on the island during their stay.

Read the rest of the story from Coconuts BKK HERE.

 

