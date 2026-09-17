Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 12:23 PM
1 minute read
Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code | Thaiger

Thailand tests parcel code to keep names and addresses away from scammers

Thailand is piloting a system that replaces the name, address and phone number on a parcel with a six-digit code and QR code, in an attempt to stop personal data leaking to scam gangs.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Thailand Post and the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) agreed to push the scheme, called Digital Post ID or D/ID, at a meeting on 10 September chaired by digital minister Chaichanok Chidchob.

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Under D/ID, the sender writes only the recipient’s code on the parcel. The delivery details stay in Thailand Post’s system, so couriers can still route the package while nothing on the box identifies who it is for.

Chaichanok said labels and delivery handling were one source of the leaks that feed online fraud. Police recorded more than 700,000 online crime reports between January and August this year, and more than 70% involved fake online sales.

Thailand Post is already testing the system and expects to open it to the public in 2027. An earlier target of the first quarter of 2026 was not met.

Officials say the code will also make deliveries more accurate, since a single code points to one verified location. The ministry has placed the project alongside a planned trust mark for digital services as part of a wider push on data protection, which the government has declared a national priority.

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Thailand Post has not yet said how customers will register for a code or whether other courier companies will be able to use it.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 12:23 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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