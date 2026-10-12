Thailand clarifies rules for opening checked bags without passengers present

CAAT says suspicious checked bags may be opened without passengers present, with searches recorded and passengers notified afterwards.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has clarified procedures allowing security staff to open checked baggage when screening identifies suspicious items, ahead of the measures taking effect on October 16, 2026.

In a clarification reported on October 11, the regulator said additional searches may be necessary if baggage screening detects irregularities or raises security concerns. Inspections must follow established procedures and remain necessary and proportionate to the risk.

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CAAT’s published guidance allows staff to open a suspicious checked bag without the passenger being present. The opening must be recorded, and a notice explaining the inspection must be placed inside the bag.

The authority has stressed that opening bags without advance notification is limited to cases where screening identifies suspicious objects or items that could threaten aviation security.

Searches must take place in designated areas, with images and evidence retained so authorities can review who conducted the inspection and what was found. Passengers must be informed afterwards. CAAT said the procedures also aim to reduce delays caused by locating passengers before opening their luggage.

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Passengers who discover missing belongings or suspect an improper search can ask the airport operator to review the relevant procedures and evidence.

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Before travelling, CAAT advises passengers to check their bags for prohibited items and dangerous goods, and avoid packing valuables, fragile belongings or important documents in checked luggage. It recommends internationally recognised locks, such as TSA lock, to reduce the risk of damage during an inspection.

Passengers experiencing problems or damage arising from the measures can also complain through their airline or submit a report through CAAT’s online complaints system complaint.caat.or.th

What travellers should do before flying

CAAT recommends using a TSA-compatible lock, which security staff can open with specialised equipment when an inspection is necessary. This can reduce the risk of damage to your luggage. It is a recommendation, rather than a requirement.

Keep cash, jewellery, passports and other important documents in your hand luggage, and avoid placing fragile belongings in checked bags. Check your airline’s prohibited-item and dangerous-goods guidance before packing, along with the rules for your destination.

As an additional precaution, photograph your suitcase before checking it in and keep your baggage receipt until you have collected your luggage.

The rules do not mean every checked bag will be opened. Searches without passengers present apply when screening raises security concerns. CAAT requires the inspection to be recorded and passengers to be notified afterwards, including through a notice placed inside the bag.

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