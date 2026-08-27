Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband’s murder remains unclear

A Thai woman has been sentenced to one year in prison in Myanmar for an immigration offence and could potentially face a murder charge over the death of her ex-husband, who was reportedly a US diplomat.

The Thai woman, Pavinee Supasirivisan, was arrested after the body of her ex-husband was found at the Sakura Residence & Hotel in Yangon on May 11. The man had suffered stab wounds to his head and neck.

Neither US nor Myanmar authorities have publicly identified the deceased. However, several foreign media outlets reported that he was 43 year old Daniel Paul Riva, who was described as an assistant regional security officer with the US Department of State.

The US State Department confirmed the death of a US government employee but declined to provide further details, citing privacy concerns.

The hotel where the body was discovered is reportedly popular with diplomats and businesspeople and is located about 1.5 kilometres from the US Embassy in Yangon.

Myanmar police reportedly opened a murder case under a provision carrying a sentence of 10 years in prison to the death penalty. However, it remains unclear whether the murder investigation is ongoing, whether Pavinee has been formally accused in connection with the death, or what evidence links her to the case.

Pavinee is being held at Insein Prison in Yangon following her arrest.

Reports from several foreign media outlets said the court issued its verdict on Pavinee’s immigration case on Tuesday, August 25. She was sentenced to one year in prison, while no further information about the murder investigation has been made public.

Police investigating the case, the Thai Embassy in Yangon and the court that issued the sentence all declined to comment.

According to information on Pavinee’s social media profiles, she trained at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school before launching a homemade baking and cooking business. She also operated a YouTube channel sharing recipes and cooking tips. Pavinee and the deceased reportedly married in June 2018. It remains unclear when they separated.

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