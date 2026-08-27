Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband’s murder remains unclear

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 4:38 PM
2 minutes read
Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband’s murder remains unclear | Thaiger
Photo via The Times

A Thai woman has been sentenced to one year in prison in Myanmar for an immigration offence and could potentially face a murder charge over the death of her ex-husband, who was reportedly a US diplomat.

The Thai woman, Pavinee Supasirivisan, was arrested after the body of her ex-husband was found at the Sakura Residence & Hotel in Yangon on May 11. The man had suffered stab wounds to his head and neck.

Neither US nor Myanmar authorities have publicly identified the deceased. However, several foreign media outlets reported that he was 43 year old Daniel Paul Riva, who was described as an assistant regional security officer with the US Department of State.

The US State Department confirmed the death of a US government employee but declined to provide further details, citing privacy concerns.

Thai woman jailed in Myanmar after US diplomat's death
Photo via AP

The hotel where the body was discovered is reportedly popular with diplomats and businesspeople and is located about 1.5 kilometres from the US Embassy in Yangon.

Myanmar police reportedly opened a murder case under a provision carrying a sentence of 10 years in prison to the death penalty. However, it remains unclear whether the murder investigation is ongoing, whether Pavinee has been formally accused in connection with the death, or what evidence links her to the case.

Pavinee is being held at Insein Prison in Yangon following her arrest.

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US diplomat found dead in Myanmar
Photo via Sakura Residence

Reports from several foreign media outlets said the court issued its verdict on Pavinee’s immigration case on Tuesday, August 25. She was sentenced to one year in prison, while no further information about the murder investigation has been made public.

Police investigating the case, the Thai Embassy in Yangon and the court that issued the sentence all declined to comment.

According to information on Pavinee’s social media profiles, she trained at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school before launching a homemade baking and cooking business. She also operated a YouTube channel sharing recipes and cooking tips. Pavinee and the deceased reportedly married in June 2018. It remains unclear when they separated.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 4:38 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.