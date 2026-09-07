Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 7, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read
Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness | Thaiger

Dr Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, the son of Thailand’s King, has said he is unwell but remains determined to recover.

Known widely in Thailand as Than Aong, the 43-year-old physician posted a message on his official Facebook page on 6 September.

“Right now I’m not well, but I’m trying my best,” he wrote in both Thai and English, adding that he was determined to improve and continued trying every day.

The post drew thousands of messages from followers wishing him a swift recovery. Dr Chakriwat did not identify his illness, disclose where he was receiving treatment, or provide details about his prognosis.

Several Thai media outlets reported that the post was an update on brain cancer. However, Dr Chakriwat did not mention cancer, nor did he state whether his condition was linked to his previous health issues.

Dr Chakriwat has previously disclosed that he has neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a rare genetic condition now commonly known as NF2-related schwannomatosis.

The disorder causes tumours to grow along nerves in the brain, spinal cord, and other parts of the nervous system. It is commonly associated with vestibular schwannomas, which affect hearing and balance, while patients may also develop meningiomas and ependymomas.

Related Articles

Dr Chakriwat has previously undergone surgery and radiation therapy for tumours linked to the condition. In 2020, he said he was receiving chemotherapy, with side effects that made it difficult to continue producing medical education videos.

Chemotherapy treatment does not necessarily confirm a diagnosis of brain cancer. The US National Cancer Institute notes that schwannomas are usually benign, meaning non-cancerous, though malignant cases can occur rarely.

No public statement reviewed for this report confirms that any tumour involved in his past treatment was malignant, and his latest update did not link his current illness to NF2.

Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness | News by Thaiger

Warning over fundraising

The update came days after Dr Chakriwat warned that individuals were allegedly using his name to solicit donations for his medical expenses.

In a statement on 2 September, he said members of the public were being misled into believing that funds raised would reach him.

Dr Chakriwat said he had not received any money from these campaigns and condemned those involved. While acknowledging ongoing health challenges, he denied authorising anyone to collect donations on his behalf.

In his statement, Dr Chakriwat warned members of the public to verify any fundraising appeals through his official social media channels before transferring money or sharing personal information.

Dr Chakriwat is the third son of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. He studied medicine in the United States, where he later founded the Chakriwat Medical Information Center to provide public health education.

Related articles

Latest Thailand News
Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness | Thaiger News

Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness

8 minutes ago
Clean-up underway at Bangkok data centre oil leak site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Clean-up underway at Bangkok data centre oil leak site

30 minutes ago
Penile filler found in lungs of deceased British-Nigerian influencer Ego | Thaiger Bangkok News

Penile filler found in lungs of deceased British-Nigerian influencer Ego

41 minutes ago
A trip to Khao Chi Chan near Pattaya is one that you should not skip | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

A trip to Khao Chi Chan near Pattaya is one that you should not skip

45 minutes ago
Phitsanulok police officer surrenders after fatal hit-and-run | Thaiger Road deaths

Phitsanulok police officer surrenders after fatal hit-and-run

1 hour ago
Amazon Prime Air plane crash at Miami kills five | Thaiger Transport News

Amazon Prime Air plane crash at Miami kills five

2 hours ago
Anutin defends new Thailand deportation rules for tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin defends new Thailand deportation rules for tourists

2 hours ago
Man found dead with seven gunshot wounds in Yala | Thaiger Crime News

Man found dead with seven gunshot wounds in Yala

20 hours ago
Riyadh Air launches direct Bangkok flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Riyadh Air launches direct Bangkok flights

21 hours ago
Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse

22 hours ago
Thailand flash flood warning covers 24 provinces to September 8 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand flash flood warning covers 24 provinces to September 8

23 hours ago
Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash

24 hours ago
Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya

1 day ago
‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network | Thaiger Crime News

‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network

1 day ago
What changes for travellers to Thailand on September 15 | Thaiger Thailand News

What changes for travellers to Thailand on September 15

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast September 6: heavy rain alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast September 6: heavy rain alert

1 day ago
Thailand caps visa-exempt land border entries at two a year | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand caps visa-exempt land border entries at two a year

1 day ago
Woman posed as two women to swindle 7 million baht from businessman | Thaiger Crime News

Woman posed as two women to swindle 7 million baht from businessman

1 day ago
Nonthaburi woman calls police at 3am over gecko in her room | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi woman calls police at 3am over gecko in her room

2 days ago
App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30 | Thaiger Transport News

App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30

2 days ago
South African tourist waits 3 hours to pay parking fine in Pattaya | Thaiger News

South African tourist waits 3 hours to pay parking fine in Pattaya

2 days ago
Husband appeals for justice after pregnant wife dies in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Husband appeals for justice after pregnant wife dies in Mae Hong Son

2 days ago
Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033 | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033

2 days ago
Indian tourist seriously hurt in Pattaya hotel fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist seriously hurt in Pattaya hotel fall

2 days ago
News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 7, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.