Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness

Dr Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, the son of Thailand’s King, has said he is unwell but remains determined to recover.

Known widely in Thailand as Than Aong, the 43-year-old physician posted a message on his official Facebook page on 6 September.

“Right now I’m not well, but I’m trying my best,” he wrote in both Thai and English, adding that he was determined to improve and continued trying every day.

The post drew thousands of messages from followers wishing him a swift recovery. Dr Chakriwat did not identify his illness, disclose where he was receiving treatment, or provide details about his prognosis.

Several Thai media outlets reported that the post was an update on brain cancer. However, Dr Chakriwat did not mention cancer, nor did he state whether his condition was linked to his previous health issues.

Dr Chakriwat has previously disclosed that he has neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a rare genetic condition now commonly known as NF2-related schwannomatosis.

The disorder causes tumours to grow along nerves in the brain, spinal cord, and other parts of the nervous system. It is commonly associated with vestibular schwannomas, which affect hearing and balance, while patients may also develop meningiomas and ependymomas.

Dr Chakriwat has previously undergone surgery and radiation therapy for tumours linked to the condition. In 2020, he said he was receiving chemotherapy, with side effects that made it difficult to continue producing medical education videos.

Chemotherapy treatment does not necessarily confirm a diagnosis of brain cancer. The US National Cancer Institute notes that schwannomas are usually benign, meaning non-cancerous, though malignant cases can occur rarely.

No public statement reviewed for this report confirms that any tumour involved in his past treatment was malignant, and his latest update did not link his current illness to NF2.

Warning over fundraising

The update came days after Dr Chakriwat warned that individuals were allegedly using his name to solicit donations for his medical expenses.

In a statement on 2 September, he said members of the public were being misled into believing that funds raised would reach him.

Dr Chakriwat said he had not received any money from these campaigns and condemned those involved. While acknowledging ongoing health challenges, he denied authorising anyone to collect donations on his behalf.

In his statement, Dr Chakriwat warned members of the public to verify any fundraising appeals through his official social media channels before transferring money or sharing personal information.

Dr Chakriwat is the third son of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. He studied medicine in the United States, where he later founded the Chakriwat Medical Information Center to provide public health education.

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