Thai King’s son says he is afraid as second brain surgery goes ahead in Malaysia

Dr Chakriwat “Than Aong” Vivacharawongse, a son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is due to undergo brain surgery in Malaysia today. It is the second such operation of his life, and he says he feels both glad and afraid.

He set out those feelings in a written post and a video on his Facebook page before going into theatre. He has asked his girlfriend to post updates on his condition while he recovers.

The 43-year-old physician has neurofibromatosis type 2, or NF2, a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow on nerves. He describes it as difficult to treat, distressing and long-lasting.

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“I am both glad to be undergoing open tissue brain surgery (my 2nd time), because it is the only thing that can improve my condition today, and was afraid,” he wrote.

He said he has had surgery on various parts of his body more than 10 times. He has also had countless rounds of radiation therapy, Gamma Knife, CyberKnife and chemotherapy to suppress tumours.

“But life is life; we all must hold on to hope, maintain a strong spirit, and have solid support,” he wrote. “I may not be fortunate enough to have the healthiest body, but the only way to get better is to get through it.”

He said he is entrusting his life to the medical team of Dr Regunath. He has total confidence in the surgeons and medical staff in Malaysia, he added. He also thanked the doctors and nurses who have treated him in the United States and Thailand.

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In the video he said the operation abroad leaves him stressed and frightened, because he knows almost nobody in the country. The exceptions are friends who have visited and a monk whose visit lifted him.

He said repeated conversations with his surgeon have left him trusting the team. The two now agree on what the operation involves and what it should achieve.

“I will have my girlfriend update everyone on how I am after the surgery, while I am recovering,” he said. “I think everything will turn out well.”

He thanked those who have written to him, saying he has read many of the messages and that they have strengthened him before the operation.

Dr Chakriwat first disclosed the emergency in September. He said then that several neurologists had warned him. They told him he could become bedridden or die if treatment were delayed. He wanted to be treated in Thailand, because he could not afford surgery in Malaysia or the United States.

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