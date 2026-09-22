Thai King’s son wants to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery

Dr Chakriwat “Than Aong” Vivacharawongse, a son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has spoken publicly about his wish to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery.

In a video posted overnight, Dr Chakriwat said he has two large brain tumours requiring surgery. He wants to receive treatment in Thailand because he believes Thai doctors have the necessary expertise.

He said he does not have enough money to undergo the operation in Malaysia or the United States. He also fears he could die if he does not receive proper treatment in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to return to Thailand for treatment because Thai doctors are highly capable,” he said in the video, according to his account of the situation.

The appeal provides new details about the medical emergency he disclosed on September 18. At the time, the 43-year-old physician said his health was in a “truly terrible condition” and that several neurologists had warned he could become bedridden or lose his life if treatment were delayed.

His health concerns first became public earlier in September when he said he was unwell and concentrating on recovery. His brothers later released a message expressing alarm over images of his condition. They said they did not know where he was or whether he was receiving suitable medication and treatment. Furthermore, they offered to contact and assist him if he responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Chakriwat has lived with neurofibromatosis type 2, now called NF2-related schwannomatosis, since he was about 13 years old. This rare genetic condition can cause tumors to develop along nerves and inside the brain or spinal cord.

Tumors associated with NF2 are generally non-cancerous. However, their size and location can still cause serious problems by pressing on the brain, spinal cord or nerves.

In a personal account published in 2015, Dr Chakriwat said he had already undergone 10 open operations, as well as Gamma Knife and CyberKnife procedures. He has continued to speak publicly about his health and previously produced medical education content through the Chakriwat Medical Information Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

No hospital or treating doctor has publicly confirmed the latest diagnosis, surgical plan or timetable. The information currently available comes from Dr Chakriwat’s own statements.

He has also warned the public that he has not authorised anyone to collect donations in his name. Any fundraising request should therefore be verified through his official social media accounts before money is transferred.

In similar news

Source: