Thai King’s son wants to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 9:27 AM
2 minutes read
Thai King’s son wants to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery

Dr Chakriwat “Than Aong” Vivacharawongse, a son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has spoken publicly about his wish to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery.

In a video posted overnight, Dr Chakriwat said he has two large brain tumours requiring surgery. He wants to receive treatment in Thailand because he believes Thai doctors have the necessary expertise.

He said he does not have enough money to undergo the operation in Malaysia or the United States. He also fears he could die if he does not receive proper treatment in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to return to Thailand for treatment because Thai doctors are highly capable,” he said in the video, according to his account of the situation.

Dr Chakriwat Vivacharawongse lies in a hospital bed beside a wheelchair

The appeal provides new details about the medical emergency he disclosed on September 18. At the time, the 43-year-old physician said his health was in a “truly terrible condition” and that several neurologists had warned he could become bedridden or lose his life if treatment were delayed.

His health concerns first became public earlier in September when he said he was unwell and concentrating on recovery. His brothers later released a message expressing alarm over images of his condition. They said they did not know where he was or whether he was receiving suitable medication and treatment. Furthermore, they offered to contact and assist him if he responded.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Chakriwat Vivacharawongse sits in a wheelchair outside a hospital building

Dr Chakriwat has lived with neurofibromatosis type 2, now called NF2-related schwannomatosis, since he was about 13 years old. This rare genetic condition can cause tumors to develop along nerves and inside the brain or spinal cord.

Tumors associated with NF2 are generally non-cancerous. However, their size and location can still cause serious problems by pressing on the brain, spinal cord or nerves.

In a personal account published in 2015, Dr Chakriwat said he had already undergone 10 open operations, as well as Gamma Knife and CyberKnife procedures. He has continued to speak publicly about his health and previously produced medical education content through the Chakriwat Medical Information Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramedics move Dr Chakriwat Vivacharawongse on a stretcher from an ambulance

No hospital or treating doctor has publicly confirmed the latest diagnosis, surgical plan or timetable. The information currently available comes from Dr Chakriwat’s own statements.

He has also warned the public that he has not authorised anyone to collect donations in his name. Any fundraising request should therefore be verified through his official social media accounts before money is transferred.

Dr Chakriwat Vivacharawongse in a hospital bed with his partner, Nuj Novakhett

In similar news

Source:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 9:27 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it&#8217;s fake Thailand News

Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it’s fake

12 hours ago
Phuket MP faces possible arrest warrant if he misses DSI nominee summons Phuket News

Phuket MP faces possible arrest warrant if he misses DSI nominee summons

14 hours ago
Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks Pattaya News

Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks

15 hours ago
3 Thai women held at Sri Lanka airport with nearly 8kg of cannabis Crime News

3 Thai women held at Sri Lanka airport with nearly 8kg of cannabis

16 hours ago
Thailand weighs minimum delivery rider pay, platform pushes back Thailand News

Thailand weighs minimum delivery rider pay, platform pushes back

16 hours ago
Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home Thailand News

Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home

16 hours ago
Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders Crime News

Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders

16 hours ago
Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia Crime News

Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia

16 hours ago
Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road Phuket News

Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road

17 hours ago
Sa Kaeo abbot swept into drain while clearing debris Thailand News

Sa Kaeo abbot swept into drain while clearing debris

17 hours ago
Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel Phuket News

Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel

17 hours ago
Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms Politics News

Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms

18 hours ago
Thailand solar panel imports surge ahead of household scheme Thailand News

Thailand solar panel imports surge ahead of household scheme

18 hours ago
Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman&#8217;s debts Crime News

Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman’s debts

18 hours ago
Buriram abbot admits sending monks to buy meth with temple donations Crime News

Buriram abbot admits sending monks to buy meth with temple donations

18 hours ago
Trail runner dies after collapse during 25km race in Tak Thailand News

Trail runner dies after collapse during 25km race in Tak

19 hours ago
Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion Phuket News

Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion

19 hours ago
2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong Crime News

2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong

19 hours ago
Thai Airways gains altitude in Skytrax global ranking Aviation News

Thai Airways gains altitude in Skytrax global ranking

20 hours ago
Cambodian responds with Khmer Empire history but no new evidence on disputed photos News

Cambodian responds with Khmer Empire history but no new evidence on disputed photos

20 hours ago
Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America&#8217;s Got Talent final Entertainment

Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America’s Got Talent final

20 hours ago
Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park Koh Samui News

Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park

22 hours ago
Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand&#8217;s growth Politics News

Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand’s growth

23 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat

23 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s MRT Orange Line eastern section nears 2028 opening Bangkok News

Bangkok’s MRT Orange Line eastern section nears 2028 opening

23 hours ago
Back to top button
Next articleKorat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it’s fake