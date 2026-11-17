Australian prosecutors have withdrawn all charges against a former Thai Airways cabin crew member, ending the Thai flight attendant heroin case that began with a drug seizure at Melbourne Airport on June 25.

The hearing began at 11.40am local time, with Thai media reporting that the 26 year old Meena Kondo appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court by video, where prosecutors withdrew every charge against her.

Meena had faced two drug charges: importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug, and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. Magistrate Donna Bakos ordered all charges removed from the proceedings, formally ending the case.

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Australian officials have not disclosed her custody status or when she may be released.

The former cabin crew member was arrested on June 25 at Melbourne Airport, where customs officers and Australian police found pure heroin weighing nearly 2 kilogrammes, valued at about 11 million baht. The drug was hidden in the lining of two of the 12 elephant-pattern tote bags she was carrying.

Investigators found information indicating she was hired to carry the cloth bags into Australia through contacts made online, which Thaiger reported from the chat messages investigators examined.

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Thai narcotics police, working with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), then widened the inquiry into the transnational network and arrested further accomplices in Thailand.

Meena was held without bail after the arrest, and Thai investigators had not established whether she knew about the drugs. At a hearing on September 14, prosecutors and her defence lawyers told the court they had begun resolution discussions. Magistrate Kieran Gilligan called the move encouraging and adjourned the matter to October 12.

In Thailand, the attorney general ordered four suspects indicted over the heroin network in September. Three are in custody, and one remains at large, and prosecutors will ask the court to confiscate seven elephant-pattern tote bags and one mobile phone.

Earlier in the case, police in Phitsanulok arrested a suspected heroin courier, and a Thai woman living in Australia was identified as the alleged recipient of the parcels.

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