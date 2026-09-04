Teachers question ethics of anti-Thai Cambodian classroom clip

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 4, 2026, 2:55 PM
1 minute read
Teachers question ethics of anti-Thai Cambodian classroom clip | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A video clip showing a Cambodian kindergarten teacher leading a class of young children in a chant calling Thailand “thieves” who stole Cambodian land has drawn criticism online, according to a report by Amarin TV.

The clip, which surfaced amid ongoing tension along the Thailand-Cambodia border, shows the teacher and children repeating the phrases together in what appeared to be a rehearsed, memorised exchange.

In the clip, the teacher is heard asking the children in Khmer what the Thai word “siam” means, telling them it refers to a thief, then asking what was stolen.

The children reportedly respond in unison that Thailand stole Cambodian land, a routine that Amarin TV said appeared to be repeated and drilled into the class, raising concern given the children’s young age and their stage of learning and retention.

Kanrapee Chalardloet, 21 year old, a third-year primary education student at Surindra Rajabhat University, said teaching children to memorise a false and hateful narrative towards a neighbouring country could stem from one of two things: personal animosity from the teacher, or an instruction passed down by a superior.

Either scenario, he said, would represent a serious breach of teaching ethics.

Teachers question ethics of anti-Thai Cambodian classroom clip | News by Thaiger
Kanrapee Chalardloet, primary education student at Surindra Rajabhat University | Photo via Amarin TV

Kanrapee added that if he becomes a qualified teacher and is posted to a school along the Thailand-Cambodia border, he would not be discouraged by ongoing tensions in the area. He said he hoped to use his position to teach children the value of unity and reconciliation instead.

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Dr Kitchanat Chalermkiattisrinuansakul, a lecturer in the primary education department at Surindra Rajabhat University, said the university places strong emphasis on instilling professional ethics in trainee teachers, so that graduates go on to become capable, ethical educators ready to serve their communities.

The clip comes as Thailand and Cambodia continue to navigate a tense diplomatic standoff over their shared border, with both countries recently trading accusations at international forums over disputed territory.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 4, 2026, 2:55 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.