Taipei police detain 17 Thai women in a raid on an alleyway sex business

Ten of the Thai women had overstayed their visas, police said. The man running the operation told them to approach customers in quiet alleys to avoid attention.

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 5:49 PM
1 minute read
Taipei police detain 17 Thai women in a raid on an alleyway sex business | Thaiger

Police in Taipei have detained 17 Thai women and one Vietnamese woman in a raid on a sex business in the city’s Wanhua district. Officers also held two male customers and the man who ran it.

Officers from the Wanhua police precinct carried out the raid with the National Immigration Agency’s Taipei special operations team on the afternoon of Thursday, 17 September.

Ten of the 17 Thai women had overstayed their permitted stay in Taiwan, police said. Police did not name any of the women.

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A 53 years old man surnamed Zhang ran the business in the lanes off Xichang Street. Police said they had arrested him before for running a similar operation.

To avoid attention, he did not advertise online and told the women to stay off the main streets, police said. Instead, they approached passing men in small alleys and took them to nearby homes.

He had also installed security cameras at nearby entrances to watch for officers. Even so, police acted after repeated complaints from residents about the number of men coming and going.

The business marketed itself as cheap, charging NT$1,500 a time, of which the women kept NT$800, according to local media.

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Prosecutors will now consider charges against Zhang for offences against public morals, after police referred his case. Meanwhile, the women and the two customers face fines under Taiwan’s Social Order Maintenance Act.

Wanhua police said they would keep cracking down on illegal sex businesses and urged residents to report anything suspicious by calling 110.

Taipei police detain 17 Thai women in a raid on an alleyway sex business | News by Thaiger
Photo: news.ltn.com.tw

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 5:49 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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