Yala temple’s amusing rules for resident spirits capture netizens’ attention

An intriguing set of rules has emerged from a renowned temple in Yala, aimed at the spirits residing within the temple’s vicinity. The rules, designed to foster harmony among the monks, villagers, and spirits, have gone viral, sparking amusement among netizens.

This unusual story began gaining traction when a vinyl signboard with the rules was posted within the famous Yala temple.

The signboard stated…

“Rules for the spirits residing in the temple,” featuring a list of ten commands.

1. Live in order.

2. Refrain from sitting on the roofs of the crematorium, pavilions, monk’s huts, and the main hall.

3. Do not extend your head outside the temple.

4. Do not bully newer spirits.

5. Do not appear in a horrifying form.

6. Do not tease or trick the monks and villagers residing in the temple.

7. Do not appear when religious duties such as chanting and scripture reading are being performed.

8. Once the funeral rites are completed, please attend to your duties.

9. If you miss each other, ask for three numbers straightforwardly.

10. If you can’t give three numbers, then ask for two numbers. May this message reach all spirits.

The amusing list of rules, particularly those regarding the spirits’ request for lottery numbers, has caught the attention of numerous netizens, leading to widespread sharing and discussion online.

The temple’s unique approach to maintaining harmony and order among its various inhabitants, both living and spiritual, has certainly sparked interest and laughter among its wider audience, reported KhaoSod.

