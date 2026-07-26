Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Thailand’s ninth World Heritage Site

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 4:28 PM
1 minute read
Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Thailand’s ninth World Heritage Site | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amazing Thailand

UNESCO has unanimously inscribed Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat as a World Heritage Site, making it Thailand’s ninth World Heritage Site and the first cultural World Heritage Site in southern Thailand.

The decision was made during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, held from July 19 to 29 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre (BEXCO) in Busan, South Korea.

Thailand’s delegation, led by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin and Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised, presented the nomination to the committee.

UNESCO has inscribed Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan as Thailand's ninth World Heritage Site and the first cultural site in the South.
Photo via Ministry of Culture

The proposal highlighted the temple’s Outstanding Universal Value as an architectural masterpiece reflecting the history of cultural and artistic exchange across Southeast Asia.

It also recognised the site as a Living Heritage, citing traditions such as the long-standing Hae Pha Khuen That cloth procession that continues today.

Suchart described the inscription as a major achievement for Thailand after more than a decade of work to secure UNESCO recognition. He said the government would develop a sustainable management plan for the site, balancing conservation with cultural tourism to benefit local communities.

Suchart said he was proud the temple had been recognised for its Outstanding Universal Value, noting that it had served as a regional centre of Buddhism during the eighth century.

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UNESCO has inscribed Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan as Thailand's ninth World Heritage Site and the first cultural site in the South.
Photo via Amazing Thailand

To mark the inscription, the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Cultural Council, Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan and Mahamakut Buddhist University, Srithammasokkarat Campus, have organised three commemorative events at the temple.

The celebrations include an ordination ceremony for nine men who played key roles in promoting the World Heritage nomination, led by former Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Phanu Uthairat, who established the project’s steering committee in 2009.

Organisers will screen the World Heritage Committee proceedings and the announcement of the decision, accompanied by a Thai translation. They will also compile a detailed record of the meeting to preserve as a historical archive of the inscription.

A merit ceremony and the ringing of victory gongs will also take place at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan and surrounding temples to mark the historic designation.

UNESCO has inscribed Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan as Thailand's ninth World Heritage Site and the first cultural site in the South.
Photo via Ministry of Culture

In similar news, Chiang Mai’s decade-long dream of becoming a UNESCO World Heritage city is entering its most crucial stage yet as Thailand has formally submitted the northern city’s nomination to UNESCO.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 4:28 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.