Venomous bluebottle jellyfish wash up on Phang Nga beaches

A large number of bluebottle jellyfish have washed up on two beaches in Phang Nga following rough monsoon conditions, prompting officials to warn beachgoers today, June 4, to avoid contact with the venomous marine creatures.

The warning covers Bang Sak Beach and Ban Nam Khem Beach in Bang Muang subdistrict, Takua Pa district, where strong waves in the Andaman Sea have carried bluebottle jellyfish, or Physalia utriculus, onto the shoreline and into nearshore waters.

Suriya Sonsoem, director of the Coastal Resources Conservation Division, said residents, tourists and parents should exercise extra caution when visiting the beaches during this period.

Anyone who spots blue or purple jelly-like objects on the sand is advised not to touch or step on them and should notify beach officials or local authorities.

Bluebottle jellyfish are not true jellyfish but belong to the hydrozoan group. They float on the ocean surface using a blue or purple gas-filled sac and trail long tentacles containing venomous stinging cells.

Naewna reported that contact with the animal or its tentacles can cause immediate severe pain, skin irritation and burn-like marks. In severe allergic reactions, victims may experience chest tightness, breathing difficulties, respiratory failure, shock, unconsciousness or possible death.

Officials advised anyone stung by a bluebottle jellyfish to immediately rinse the affected area with vinegar for at least 30 seconds. Fresh water should not be used, as it can trigger remaining stinging cells to release more venom.

People are also advised not to rub, scratch or apply sand to the affected area. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness or signs of shock, should seek emergency medical treatment immediately.

Elsewhere, back in March, Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin warned the public after toxic fire jellyfish were found in high density around Koh Aeo, Phuket.