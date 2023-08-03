Undercover officer fatally shot in Pattani: Potential drug trafficking link being investigated

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 29 year old undercover law enforcement officer was fatally shot last night following his return from investigating drug trafficking in Mayor district, Pattani Province. Currently, police are conducting an urgent probe into the incident to discern the motive and the assailants.

After receiving a report of a fatal shooting incident involving a police officer on Chonlatarn Road in Mayor, law enforcement swiftly gathered at the scene. At the site of the crime near the head of the bridge, the body of Saifudin Jaesor, serving as a battalion commander at the Mayor Police Station, was uncovered. He sustained four gunshot wounds on his body, specifically on the right side of his torso and leg.

Officials discovered a notable amount of spent M16 bullet casings, and over 10 shells at the scene. These pieces of evidence were preserved for further investigation.

Preliminary inquiries demonstrated that Saifudin was returning home on his motorbike after concluding his task of investigating suspected drug dealer movements in the area. As he approached the crime scene, unidentified assailants ambushed him from under the bridge.

Given he had to slow down at the bridge, the attackers exploited the opportunity and opened fire on him using an M16 gun, shooting multiple times. Following the initial gunshots, Jaeso lost control of his motorcycle and fell. The assailants continued firing additional shots leading to his immediate death at the scene before escaping the vicinity.

Whilst the exact motive is being evaluated by investigators, initial assumptions suggest a possible involvement of insurrectionist groups. However, the official cause and the culprits behind this tragic incident remain uncertain and further enlightenment is expected as the investigation proceeds.

In June, an attack on a railway checkpoint in Pattani province left a 22 year old officer dead, as unidentified assailants believed to be separatist militants, fired shots and stole a gun. Security forces are now hunting for the perpetrators along their escape routes. To read more about the story click HERE