Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:36 AM
1 minute read
Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized
Photo via Facebook/CIB

Two men have been arrested over a grenade attack in Trang, targeting a house in Yan Ta Khao district last week, with police also seizing two additional hand grenades allegedly intended for collection by those involved.

Investigators are now searching for another suspect and others believed to be behind the incident.

The arrests were announced yesterday, October 18, following a joint operation involving the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Crime Suppression Division and Trang provincial police.

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The suspects, identified as 22 year old Kanokphong and 27 year old Traiwit, were wanted under warrants issued by Trang Provincial Court on October 16 for attempted murder and unlawful possession and use of explosives.

Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/CIB

According to Daily News, the investigation began after a grenade was thrown at the wall of a house in Yan Ta Khao district at approximately 9.51pm on October 15.

Officers examined CCTV footage along nearby roads and traced a motorcycle suspected of being used in the attack to Kanokphong.

Police said Kanokphong admitted participating in the attack alongside another person who remains at large. He allegedly told investigators that Traiwit had supplied the explosive.

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Investigators subsequently questioned Traiwit, who reportedly admitted storing grenades before handing them to those carrying out the attack.

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Police then learned that two more explosives were due to be collected and recovered them from a roadside location in Mueang Trang district.

The seized weapons were identified as two green-grey ARGES-84 fragmentation hand grenades, along with wrapping materials. Officers said recovering them prevented their potential use in further attacks.

Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/CIB

Both suspects reportedly admitted the allegations during questioning and were handed over to investigators at Ban Nai Khuan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Officials say the grenade attack occurred during a series of reported incidents targeting residential properties in Trang. However, police have not confirmed whether the cases are connected.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence to locate the outstanding suspect and identify anyone who may have organised or supplied explosives for the attack.

In related news:

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:36 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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