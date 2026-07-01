Thailand, Malaysia plan September southern peace talks

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 5:24 PM
78 1 minute read
Thailand, Malaysia plan September southern peace talks | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via Thaipost

A new round of peace talks on Thailand’s southern border is expected to take place in Malaysia this September, with a joint signing possible if the main committee reaches a consensus, Prime Minister’s adviser Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said today, July 1.

Wan Muhamad Noor said two more internal subcommittee meetings remain before the main committee meets in Malaysia.

If the main committee reaches a consensus, both sides could sign a joint agreement and announce the outcome in a joint resolution.

When asked how long the peace dialogue could take, he said they would first have to wait for the outcome of the main committee meeting in September, which he expected would bring significant progress.

Thaipost reported that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to visit Malaysia on July 9 and 10 as prime minister and a member of ASEAN.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul leaves press conference after 2026 election
Photo via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The adviser said the situation in Thailand’s southern border provinces could be discussed during the visit, although it is not expected to be the main agenda. He said discussions during the visit could include a request for Malaysia to help accelerate efforts towards lasting peace.

Commenting on the continuing violence in the South, Wan Muhamad Noor said all parties were analysing the situation. He noted that violent incidents remained frequent, although they have rarely resulted in serious harm.

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In a separate development, security agencies in Yala have raised security measures to the highest level after detecting movement by violent groups believed to be preparing attacks in urban areas and economic zones.

Officers also stepped up screening at checkpoints, focusing on cars and motorcycles that could be used to assemble or carry improvised explosive devices, including car bombs and pipe bombs.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 5:24 PM
78 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.