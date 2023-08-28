Emergency decree against insurgency extended in Deep South

The Deep South of Thailand has extended its emergency decree against the insurgency for the 73rd time. (via Wikipedia)

While emergency decrees over the Covid-19 pandemic situation are finally a thing of the past, the continuously troubled Deep South region of Thailand has been operating under an ongoing emergency decree aimed at protecting citizens from the threat of the long-term insurgency constant in the area.

The three southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, are a buffer between Thailand and Malaysia just across the border. Those provinces will endure the extension of the emergency decree for an additional three months.

This emergency decree extension, running from September 20 to December 19 of this year, was agreed upon earlier today by the committee managing the emergency situation.

The meeting, led by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, was held via video conference from the office of the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation. Prawit’s assistant spokesman, Lieutenant General Pacharasak Patirupanon, elaborated that the decree is already active in most parts of the three provinces.

However, some less volatile districts within the three provinces remain unaffected by the emergency decree. These include Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng, and Sukhirin in Narathiwat; Yaring, Mayom, and Mai Kaen in Pattani; and Betong, and Kabang in Yala.

The critical decision to prolong the emergency decree for the southern provinces is another in a long line of extensions. This decision marks the 73rd time the decree has been extended.

The ongoing emergency measures aim to facilitate government operations in dealing with the insurgency, ensuring the preservation of peace and security for the lives and property of the people.

This resolution is set to be presented to the National Security Council and the cabinet for their endorsement. The video conference also approved a proposal from the Internal Security Command Region 4. That proposal seeks to add Kapho district in Pattani to the list of districts that are excluded from the areas under the emergency decree.

