Thai woman wakes to stranger trying to open hotel room door in Songkhla

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 5:45 PM
2 minutes read
Thai woman wakes to stranger trying to open hotel room door in Songkhla | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @rapanor

A Thai woman filed a police complaint after a drunk man tried to enter her hotel room in Songkhla at about 4am on Monday, August 17. The hotel’s decision to offer the victim a gift voucher as an apology led to controversy online.

The woman shared the footage when the man attempted to enter her room on her TikTok account. She revealed to her followers that the incident occurred on Monday when she was staying alone at a hotel in the Hat Yai district.

In the video, the man failed to open the door because it was locked with a safety latch. Nevertheless, he did not give up and projected his hand into a small gap in the door in an attempt to remove the latch.

The woman later told Channel 7 that she thought the man might have been drunk and mistaken her room for his. She informed him of her presence, but he did not stop. She then called the hotel staff and asked them to come to her room.

Stranger attempts break-in in Songkhla hotel
Photo via TikTok/ @rapanor

According to the victim, the intruder was a male guest staying in the neighbouring room. The woman said he appeared to be drunk. Hotel staff escorted the man back to his room.

The woman said she became more concerned after learning that he had allegedly knocked on other guests’ doors before. She questioned why the hotel had not taken further action against this guest.

The woman decided to check out of the hotel immediately. The hotel offered her a voucher for a free future stay as compensation and encouraged her to mediate with the man instead of filing a police complaint.

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hotel room door keycard
Photo by Kanpisut via Jookiko

She refused the offer and took legal action against the man. She reportedly filed a complaint at Khor Hong Police Station, but details of the case have not yet been made public.

Several Thai internet users questioned how the man managed to open the room door. They urged the hotel owner to clarify whether all doors could be opened with the same key or keycard.

Many criticised the hotel’s response, arguing that the staff and owner should support the woman in legal proceedings rather than giving her a voucher.

@rapanor

โรงแรมนึงในหาดใหญ่ ความปลอดภัยอยู่ตรงไหน คนพยายามเข้ามาในห้อง เวลา 04.00น. เราเข้าพักโรงแรมเดียว กลัวมาก สติหลุด แล้วเสนอออกมาว่า เดี๋ยวโรงแรมให้ gift vouchers ที่พักฟรี อยากให้คนที่พักคนเดียวระวังตัวช่วยแชร์ #หาดใหญ่ #โรงแรมหาดใหญ่ #คนหาดใหญ่ #หาดใหญ่หวานมาก

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – เจ้าสัวหัวรถลาก – เจ้าสัวหัวรถลาก

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 5:45 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.