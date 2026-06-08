Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 8, 2026, 2:09 PM
326 2 minutes read
Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เกาะพะงัน - Koh Phangan

A Thai woman is seeking compensation after claiming she was attacked by dogs reportedly owned by a foreign woman on a beach in Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani.

The woman posted in a local Facebook group, เกาะพะงัน – Koh Phangan, asking for help identifying the foreigner. She shared images of a woman with dogs on the beach and wrote that she wanted to contact her after being bitten.

The dog attack on Koh Pha Ngan led to mixed responses online. Some users suggested the animals that attacked her appeared to be stray dogs and questioned whether the foreign woman was their owner.

Others, including people who said they lived in the area, claimed the dogs belonged to the foreigner and her friend. They said they had seen the pair walking the animals along the beach on multiple occasions.

Thai woman seeks compensation after dog attack on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Facebook/ เกาะพะงัน – Koh Phangan

Several commenters questioned the circumstances of the incident, asking whether the woman may have done something to provoke the dogs. Others supported her account, saying they had experienced similar attacks from the same animals without any interaction.

One woman said she worked at a beachfront accommodation and was bitten by the dogs while on duty, despite being inside the premises.

A Facebook account believed to belong to the foreign woman later posted a clinic receipt showing a payment of 17,000 baht for the injured woman’s medical treatment following the incident.

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Dog attack on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Facebook/ เกาะพะงัน – Koh Phangan

The Thai woman later removed her original post and shared further details about the case. She stated that she and her child were walking along the beach and did not interact with the dogs at all. She revealed that her child was also injured.

According to the woman, both had been unable to attend school and work, leading to lost income. She acknowledged that the medical costs had been covered but said the impact extended beyond treatment expenses.

She argued that the foreign woman should take responsibility for these additional losses.

Foreign woman's dogs attack Thai woman on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Facebook/ เกาะพะงัน – Koh Phangan

Another person who claimed to have been injured said the foreigner had promised to cover ongoing care, including providing food during recovery, but later cut off contact after paying the initial medical bill.

The Thai woman maintained that the dogs belonged to the foreigner, citing a resort owner who reportedly confirmed seeing her regularly walking the animals. The same source claimed the dogs had previously attacked others.

As of now, there has been no confirmation that the case has been reported to police, and the identity and responsibility of the dog owner remain unverified.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 8, 2026, 2:09 PM
326 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.