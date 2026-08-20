Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 4:08 PM
2 minutes read
Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @rapanor and Channel 7

A Thai man defended himself after being charged with allegedly trying to open the door of a female guest’s hotel room in Hat Yai district of Songkhla, saying he had no ill intentions and was heavily intoxicated at the time. He also claimed that the woman’s boyfriend had threatened him.

The incident came to light after the woman shared footage of the incident on TikTok. She said it happened at about 4am on Monday, August 17, while she was staying alone at the hotel.

In the footage, the man appears to be unable to fully open the door because of the safety latch. A small gap remained between the door and the frame, through which he pushed his hand and attempted to unlock the door.

The woman then called hotel staff to her room. The man appeared to be intoxicated, prompting staff to accompany him back to his nearby room.

Hotel room break-in in Songkhla
Photo via TikTok/ @rapanor

No further action was taken at the time, prompting the woman to check out of the hotel because she feared for her safety. She later reported the incident to officers at Kho Hong Police Station and said she wanted to pursue legal action against the man.

The accused man spoke to the media yesterday and claimed that he had been heavily intoxicated after attending a concert at an entertainment venue near the hotel.

He said a friend dropped him at the hotel at about 4am while he was barely conscious. He claimed he could not remember his room number and went to Room 238, which was next to his own Room 236.

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The man insisted that he did not behave in any other disturbing way. He said he tried to unlock the door but was unable to do so before sitting on a sofa outside the room until hotel staff arrived and helped him access his own room.

Thai woman takes legal action against man for attempted break-in at Songkhla hotel
Photo via Channel 7

He said he later apologised to the woman, but claimed that she did not accept his apology and demanded 30,000 baht in exchange for not pursuing legal action.

The man also alleged that a group of men threatened him, with one claiming to be the woman’s boyfriend and a police officer.

He claimed the man threatened to fabricate a drug offence against him if he refused to pay the requested compensation. He also said the man pressured him by threatening that he would be jailed if he did not pay.

The man denied having any ill intentions and said he said the incident happened because he was heavily intoxicated and unaware of his surroundings at the time. He appealed for public understanding over the incident.

The claims concerning the 30,000 baht payment and alleged threats have not been verified by police. According to Channel 7, the man was charged with causing a disturbance, with police describing the offence as a minor offence.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 4:08 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.