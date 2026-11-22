Photo courtesy of Matichon

Park rangers and navy personnel rescued 22 tourists stranded at sea in Satun’s Tarutao National Park after their tour boat’s engine failed on Saturday, November 21, Matichon reported.

The group was scuba diving near Koh Phueng when the engine broke down and strong winds pushed the boat away from them. Rescuers took all 22 ashore at Ao Ling on Koh Dong, and the group later returned to Koh Lipe.

The head of Tarutao National Park, Surachai Thathet, received the report at about 11.10am.

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Surachai said the engine failure meant the crew could not reverse the boat to pick up the group, and the rough sea carried it further away. He sent rangers from two park stations to the scene, along with navy personnel based on Koh Lipe.

Park officials later found the boat, named Chalam Wan, washed up on the eastern side of Koh Dong. They are inspecting it and will help the operator recover it.

In August, rough seas also hit tourist boats on the Andaman coast, when a longtail boat carrying 10 Indian tourists capsized off Krabi after a large wave struck it. All 12 people on board survived.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin praised the park staff and the navy for the rescue. He also told the Department of National Parks to make boat operators check their vessels and life-saving equipment, and watch the weather closely, before every trip.

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