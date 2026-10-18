Suspects killed in Si Sakhon clash linked to earlier cases

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 18, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Suspects killed in Si Sakhon clash linked to earlier cases
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Three suspects were killed in an exchange of gunfire in Narathiwat’s Si Sakhon district yesterday, October 17, in a clash that also left one police officer dead and two paramilitary rangers wounded.

Two of the dead had outstanding arrest warrants and have since been linked by DNA records to the earlier Khao Tawe clash, according to Thai-language reports.

The shootout began at 11.30am at a house in Si Banphot subdistrict. Both sides opened fire, and Saroj Lodnuan, a patrol squad leader at Si Sakhon Police Station, was killed.

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Officials identified the dead as 30 year old Haseng Po-ma, 26 year old Abuasnan Chema and 56 year old Yu Kasae, who owned the house.

Haseng was wanted over the bombing of a petrol station in Tanyong Mat subdistrict, Rueso district, on January 13.

Abuasnan was wanted over the shooting of a married couple, Paisan and Sumon Jungsakul, in Rueso district on June 15, 2019.

DNA data in the database links both Haseng and Abuasnan to the clash on Khao Tawe in Cho Airong district on September 9.

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However, officials are still checking the original forensic results. The DNA findings from yesterday’s shootout have not yet been confirmed.

เผยผลพิสูจน์อัตลักษณ์ 3 คนร้ายถูกวิสามัญ เหตุปะทะเดือดศรีสาคร พบประวัติเชื่อมโยงหลายคดี

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 18, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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