Student abandons newborn after giving birth in petrol station during field trip

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A seventh grade student from Narathiwat gave birth in a petrol station toilet during a school outing in the southern province of Pattalung and abandoned her newborn baby girl. Officials were alerted to the case at around 9.30am today. Investigation of CCTV footage from the station led to the student being identified and located.

The incident took place at a petrol station on the up-ramp side of the Asia Highway in Bang Kaew district, Pattalung. On examination, the baby girl was found in a bin. Emergency services swiftly transferred her to the local Taho Mod Hospital.

The CCTV footage investigation revealed the mother to be a student who had travelled from Narathiwat for an school field trip. Following childbirth, the girl left the bathroom and boarded the school trip bus. Officials then traced the trip to a notable tourist location in Moo 11, Na Nod Subdistrict, Mueang, Pattalung. It was there that they located the mother of the newborn, a seven-grade student from a school in Narathiwat, reported KhaoSod.

Upon questioning a teacher, it became known that prior to the incident, information was provided by one of the student’s friends. She informed the teacher that her friend was feeling unwell and on her period. The teacher suggested that when they arrived at the petrol station, she could use the toilet and change her sanitary pad.

When they reached the petrol station, both the teacher and other students went to use the bathroom. The young mother-to-be entered a toilet on her own, where she spent considerable time. When she returned to the bus, her friend noticed she hadn’t yet changed her sanitary pad. Blood was found on the bus seat when she got up.

Unknown to them, the student had given birth in the petrol station toilet. The situation was only revealed when the police reported the incident to the teacher. Police then took the student to Taho Mod Hospital to be reunited with her newborn baby.

The Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security in Pattalung was also notified. They took responsibility for the student, assisting with mental recovery, as well as transferring her to Pattalung Hospital.