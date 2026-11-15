Southern Thailand faces dengue warning amid flooding, 47 deaths

The Thai government has warned residents in southern Thailand of an increased dengue fever risk as flooding and persistent rainfall create more mosquito breeding sites, with 47 deaths recorded nationwide this year.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan issued the warning today, November 15, citing figures from the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Thailand recorded 34,875 dengue fever cases and 47 deaths between January 1 and November 7. Most patients were schoolchildren and working-age adults, while the reported deaths were concentrated among elderly people.

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The DDC figures show that southern Thailand has the country’s highest dengue burden, particularly in Health Regions 11 and 12.

Health Region 11 covers Surat Thani, Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon and Krabi, while Region 12 includes Trang, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Yala, Songkhla and Satun.

The government said dengue levels in Health Region 11 were approximately 1.7 times the national average, possibly due to continued rainfall.

Ploythalay said flooding in southern provinces was creating additional breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue fever, increasing the risk of further infections.

Despite the current concerns, Thailand’s total number of reported dengue cases this year remains lower than in 2025.

Ploythalay said reported cases peaked at approximately 1,450 in August, below the roughly 2,700 cases cited for 2025.

The government has instructed public health personnel and village health volunteers to raise awareness among residents in affected areas and prepare for a possible increase in infections.

Officials are being asked to communicate the risks associated with standing water and mosquito breeding sites, particularly in flood-affected southern communities.

The government said the priority was to prevent further increases in dengue cases as the region continues to experience flooding and wet weather.

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