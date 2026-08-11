South African ex-teacher apologises over alleged shooting threats

A former South African teacher at Hatyaiwittayalai School in Songkhla has apologised after allegedly posting messages threatening to shoot teachers and school administrators alongside an image of a firearm.

The apology follows allegations that Pieter Johannes Dreyer posted messages and images of a firearm in a Line group chat after his contract as an English Program teacher at Hatyaiwittayalai School was terminated. The content allegedly included threats against teachers and school administrators.

In his apology video, Dreyer apologised to students, former colleagues, parents, alumni and others affected by his comments. He acknowledged that some of the words he used could have caused fear and concern, particularly at a sensitive time surrounding violence in schools.

Dreyer insisted that he did not intend to harm anyone and said he completely rejected violence. He said his comments were intended to raise concerns that he wanted addressed appropriately, but acknowledged that the way he expressed them was wrong.

The former English teacher said he regretted making people feel afraid and understood that recent events had heightened concerns surrounding his comments.

Dreyer said he had already apologised in the group chat and wanted to apologise again to all of his Thai students.

He added that any conflicts or concerns he had should be dealt with through appropriate procedures and should not be associated with violence or threats.

Dreyer said he hoped people would accept his apology and maintained that he respected the safety of students and the wider community. He also pledged to be more careful and take responsibility for his words in the future.

The alleged threats came shortly after a shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School that killed 9 people, adding to heightened concerns over school safety in Thailand.