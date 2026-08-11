South African ex-teacher apologises over alleged shooting threats

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 10:43 AM
1 minute read
South African ex-teacher apologises over alleged shooting threats | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Songkhla News

A former South African teacher at Hatyaiwittayalai School in Songkhla has apologised after allegedly posting messages threatening to shoot teachers and school administrators alongside an image of a firearm.

The apology follows allegations that Pieter Johannes Dreyer posted messages and images of a firearm in a Line group chat after his contract as an English Program teacher at Hatyaiwittayalai School was terminated. The content allegedly included threats against teachers and school administrators.

A South African teacher allegedly posted firearm images and threats after a dispute with a Songkhla school that later dismissed him.

In his apology video, Dreyer apologised to students, former colleagues, parents, alumni and others affected by his comments. He acknowledged that some of the words he used could have caused fear and concern, particularly at a sensitive time surrounding violence in schools.

Dreyer insisted that he did not intend to harm anyone and said he completely rejected violence. He said his comments were intended to raise concerns that he wanted addressed appropriately, but acknowledged that the way he expressed them was wrong.

The former English teacher said he regretted making people feel afraid and understood that recent events had heightened concerns surrounding his comments.

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Dreyer said he had already apologised in the group chat and wanted to apologise again to all of his Thai students.

He added that any conflicts or concerns he had should be dealt with through appropriate procedures and should not be associated with violence or threats.

Dreyer said he hoped people would accept his apology and maintained that he respected the safety of students and the wider community. He also pledged to be more careful and take responsibility for his words in the future.

South African teacher apologises after alleged threats to shoot staff at a Songkhla school, saying he never intended to harm anyone.
Photo via Songkhla News

The alleged threats came shortly after a shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School that killed 9 people, adding to heightened concerns over school safety in Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 10:43 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.