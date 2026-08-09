South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

A South African teacher allegedly posted threatening content and images of a firearm online following the termination of his contract with Hatyaiwittayalai School in Songkhla, prompting the school to switch to online learning on August 10 and 11.

The school announced yesterday, August 8, saying the decision was made as a safety precaution while security measures are reviewed and strengthened.

The dispute involved Pieter Johannes Dreyer, a former contract English teacher in the school’s English Program. The dispute reportedly began over pay and employment conditions before expanding to issues involving salary, Social Security contributions, and the rights of foreign teachers.

Before the alleged firearm threats, Dreyer had been posting about the dispute on TikTok and Reddit. On his @hatyaiwiteducator TikTok account, he discussed what he described as irregularities in the education system, including corruption, possible money laundering and court cases.

Following concerns about Dreyer’s conduct, a school-appointed committee investigated and concluded that he had breached or failed to comply with his employment conditions. His contract was terminated under school regulations, effective July 24.

After his dismissal, Dreyer allegedly shared firearm images, messages and audio clips through Line. The school said some of the content was provocative and threatening.

Hatyaiwittayalai School preserved the posts as evidence and filed a daily police report with Hat Yai Police Station while considering further legal action.

As a precaution, the school decided to move classes online on August 10 and 11 to ensure teaching could continue while reducing potential risks to students and staff. The school also said it would strengthen security on campus to prepare for potential risks.

Police have since acknowledged the report and sent investigators from Hat Yai Police Station to examine the situation. Initial checks found that Dreyer had already left Thailand.

Police subsequently coordinated with Songkhla Immigration to monitor and check for Dreyer. Officers responsible for the area were also instructed to remain vigilant and prepare to respond in the event of an unexpected incident.

In similar news, a Thai man wanted over an assault and gunfire at a rescue vehicle in Chon Buri and an alleged school shooting threat surrendered to police after a days-long manhunt in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi provinces.