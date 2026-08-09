South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 11:50 AM
2 minutes read
South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from TikTok: @hatyaiwiteducator Facebook: Hatyaiwittayalai School

A South African teacher allegedly posted threatening content and images of a firearm online following the termination of his contract with Hatyaiwittayalai School in Songkhla, prompting the school to switch to online learning on August 10 and 11.

The school announced yesterday, August 8, saying the decision was made as a safety precaution while security measures are reviewed and strengthened.

The dispute involved Pieter Johannes Dreyer, a former contract English teacher in the school’s English Program. The dispute reportedly began over pay and employment conditions before expanding to issues involving salary, Social Security contributions, and the rights of foreign teachers.

Before the alleged firearm threats, Dreyer had been posting about the dispute on TikTok and Reddit. On his @hatyaiwiteducator TikTok account, he discussed what he described as irregularities in the education system, including corruption, possible money laundering and court cases.

@hatyaiwiteducator Foreign exploited in Yorwor “let the truth be told”#fypシ゚viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #yorwor #hatyai #fyptiktok @PR.Hatyaiwittayalai @OBEC Channel @ของเหลวญว2♥️💙 @pr.hatyaiwittayal @hatyai.village @bbc @bangkokpost @cnnasia @thethaiger_thailand ♬ original sound – EP IELTS/DEBATE Yorwor

Following concerns about Dreyer’s conduct, a school-appointed committee investigated and concluded that he had breached or failed to comply with his employment conditions. His contract was terminated under school regulations, effective July 24.

After his dismissal, Dreyer allegedly shared firearm images, messages and audio clips through Line. The school said some of the content was provocative and threatening.

Related Articles

Hatyaiwittayalai School preserved the posts as evidence and filed a daily police report with Hat Yai Police Station while considering further legal action.

A South African teacher allegedly posted firearm images and threats after a dispute with a Songkhla school that later dismissed him.

A South African teacher allegedly posted firearm images and threats after a dispute with a Songkhla school that later dismissed him.
Photo via Facebook: Hatyaiwittayalai School

As a precaution, the school decided to move classes online on August 10 and 11 to ensure teaching could continue while reducing potential risks to students and staff. The school also said it would strengthen security on campus to prepare for potential risks.

Police have since acknowledged the report and sent investigators from Hat Yai Police Station to examine the situation. Initial checks found that Dreyer had already left Thailand.

Police subsequently coordinated with Songkhla Immigration to monitor and check for Dreyer. Officers responsible for the area were also instructed to remain vigilant and prepare to respond in the event of an unexpected incident.

In similar news, a Thai man wanted over an assault and gunfire at a rescue vehicle in Chon Buri and an alleged school shooting threat surrendered to police after a days-long manhunt in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi provinces.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime

15 minutes ago
South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school | Thaiger South Thailand News

South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

1 hour ago
Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims

2 hours ago
Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

2 hours ago
Friend rejects bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Friend rejects bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman

3 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods

3 hours ago
Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs

21 hours ago
Six years, six major shootings in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Six years, six major shootings in Thailand

23 hours ago
Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race

1 day ago
Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain

1 day ago
Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse

2 days ago
Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting

2 days ago
Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge

2 days ago
Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception

2 days ago
Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026

2 days ago
Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing

2 days ago
Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel

2 days ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured

2 days ago
2 Thai, 2 foreigners arrested for illegally operating international schools in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Thai, 2 foreigners arrested for illegally operating international schools in Phuket

2 days ago
How Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting unfolded | Thaiger Central Thailand News

How Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting unfolded

2 days ago
Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip

2 days ago
Nonthaburi school gunman’s grandparents found dead at home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi school gunman’s grandparents found dead at home

2 days ago
9 things I learned while travelling here as a tourist in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

9 things I learned while travelling here as a tourist in Thailand

2 days ago
Homeless Norwegian in Nonthaburi seeks help to return home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian in Nonthaburi seeks help to return home

2 days ago
South Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 11:50 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.