Songkhla

Psychiatric patient stabs sister to death at family home in southern Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Psychiatric patient stabs sister to death at family home in southern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
A man undergoing psychiatric treatment after prolonged drug use has stabbed his sister to death in the southern province of Songkhla. The man’s family say he was being treated at Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital, but on the day of the murder he’d been told by his doctor to rest at home.

The man has been named as 39 year old Boonya Yama. His family say he has a history of prolonged drug use, which has left him suffering from occasional hallucinations. A Nation Thailand report says he attacked his sister with a knife normally used for harvesting rubber, and also assaulted his mother, 68 year old Timoh Yama, and aunt, 80 year old Song Ma Sale, when they tried to stop him. The sister, 49 year old Johfah Reda Yama, sustained multiple knife wounds to her face, torso, shoulders, arms and legs, and died in the attack.

Boonya has been arrested and is being held on charges of murder and assault. Police have also seized the knife used in the attack. The suspect’s father, 73 year old Doha Yama, says his son had been experiencing psychotic episodes as a result of his drug use, but that his hospital treatment had been helping.

“After receiving treatment, he becomes normal and helps with rubber harvesting, but he occasionally hallucinates. This is his fifth hallucination episode.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Maya Taylor

Crime

Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested

Jack Burton

Published

1 week ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hat Yai Focus

More than 20,000 methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and 28 grams of crystal meth (“ya ice”) were seized at a house in the southern Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district yesterday morning. A woman, 22 year old Kittima Ronnakan, was arrested, while her husband, the prime suspect, 49 year old Sompop Chaimit, escaped, leaving her alone at the dinner table. Acting on a tip, police broke into the house at Moo 7 in tambon Khlong Hae through the back door. They found only Kittima in the house, and believe Sompop slipped out through the front door as they burst in, narrowly escaping arrest. […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 month ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Police arrested 3 people involved in drug operations after stopping a 10 wheel truck at a security checkpoint and finding 250 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, hidden in 12 fertiliser sacks. That is a very large seizure of the crystal form of methamphetamine. The lorry driver, Koseng Cheha, was arrested at the checkpoint in Songkhla in southern Thailand. Cheha told police he was hired to deliver the drugs and gave information that led to the arrest of a man, Mading Rupe, who Cheha said paid him to deliver the drugs, along with another man, Yuso Kama in Narathiwat. Police […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Jilted uni student throws acid on ex girlfriend

Jack Burton

Published

2 months ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Jilted uni student throws acid on ex girlfriend | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

A university student in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province has been arrested today and charged with physical assault and possessing a fake gun, after he splashed acid on his former girlfriend for rejecting him. 18 year old Nong Thawibboonphonwent went to see his 20 year old ex-girlfriend Rattiyakorn (surname withheld), around 10:30 last night at the convenience store where she works, to try and win her back. The pair had split up about a month ago. The woman, however, rejected his declaration of love and refused to be reunited, which infuriated the young man, who then splashed her with the acid […]

Continue Reading
