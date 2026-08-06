Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion

A group of women in Songkhla sought assistance, saying a police officer coerced more than 20 women, including a four year old girl, into producing explicit images and videos that were sold online.

Five representatives of the victims met Thanakrit Jitareerak, assistant to the deputy prime minister, to request support. They said they feared a complaint previously filed with local police might not be handled impartially because the accused is a serving officer.

The complaint names Police Senior Sergeant Major Thanawut, who is accused of collecting and distributing explicit images and videos of multiple women through online channels.

The allegations were initially brought forward by one of the officer’s ex-girlfriends, who later contacted other victims and gathered evidence before filing a complaint.

According to the ex-girlfriend, she had been in a relationship with Thanawut for more than two years. She alleged that when she attempted to end the relationship, he threatened to release explicit material involving her.

She said the extent of the offences came to light after the officer crashed his car on May 31 while she was travelling with him.

According to her account, officers found more than 10 mobile phones in the vehicle, along with methamphetamine and crystal meth. She said Thanawut claimed the drugs had previously been seized from suspects he had arrested.

The woman alleged that amid the confusion following the crash, she took one of the phones intending to delete images of herself. While doing so, she claimed she discovered explicit material involving numerous other women and a child aged four.

She said she subsequently contacted the women she identified from the device and collected information before filing a complaint at Thung Lung Police Station in Songkhla on June 2.

According to the complainants, several women alleged they had been pressured into providing explicit images or videos.

One victim, aged 14, claimed the officer raided her family home while accusing her older brother of drug-related offences. Although no illegal items were reportedly found, she alleged Thanawut threatened to prosecute her brother and mother unless she complied with his demands.

The ex-girlfriend also alleged that the officer secretly recorded women who visited the police station to file complaints and claimed several images and videos were captured inside a bathroom at the station.

She further alleged that messages recovered from one of the mobile phones indicated the explicit material had been sold through an online group that charged membership fees.

Some of the victims shared that the policeman also blackmailed them with the footage, forcing them into having sex with him.

According to the complainants, the accused officer also threatened victims after the complaint was filed, allegedly saying he would go to their homes and take his own life if they continued pursuing legal action.

Following public attention surrounding the case, Songkhla Provincial Police announced yesterday, August 5, that Thanawut had been temporarily removed from duty while the investigation continues.

As of now, the accused officer has not made a public statement regarding the allegations.