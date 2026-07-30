Thai fake police stages quality inspection for free massage service in Songkhla

A Thai man posed as a police officer in order to avoid paying for a massage, claiming that he was conducting an official inspection of the quality of the massage service at the shop in Songkhla.

The incident took place at a massage shop in Sadao district on July 27, when the shop owner called police after a customer refused to pay for the service he had received.

According to the owner, the man booked a two-hour oil massage costing 800 baht. After the treatment ended, staff asked him to settle the bill, but he allegedly refused, claiming he was an officer from the Immigration Bureau.

The man reportedly told staff he was carrying out a quality inspection of the business and therefore should not be charged because the massage formed part of his official duties to assess service standards. Unconvinced by the explanation, the shop owner contacted local police.

Video shared by ThaiRath showed the man continuing to claim he was a police officer after officers arrived at the scene. In the footage, he identified himself as “Police General Akkaradate Boonmee Immigration” and denied attempting to avoid payment, insisting he was conducting an inspection of the massage shop.

Police escorted the man to a nearby police booth for questioning. According to police, he was unable to produce any official police identification and later admitted that he was not a police officer but a civilian.

The massage shop owner agreed not to pursue legal action if the man paid the outstanding bill. The customer subsequently paid the 800 baht massage fee, resolving the dispute at the scene.

The report noted that some social media users questioned whether the man’s behaviour could have been linked to a mental health condition. However, no official information has been released to suggest that he has any mental illness.

In a separate case reported previously, a Thai man who had run as a candidate for the Bangkok Metropolitan Council faced legal action after allegedly posing as an official at the scene of a nightclub fire in Bangkok.

According to earlier reports, he was seen standing near the Prime Minister and giving interviews to members of the media despite having no official role in the emergency response. He was later granted temporary release while court proceedings continue.