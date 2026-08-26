Seven injured in science experiment explosion at Yala school

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 5:23 PM
1 minute read
Seven injured in science experiment explosion at Yala school | Thaiger
Photo via Magnific

Seven people, including five primary school pupils and two teachers, were injured when alcohol exploded during a science experiment at a school in Yala today, August 26.

Police in Yaha district received a report of the accident at around 11.30am. The incident occurred during an experiment in a Year 2 classroom at a school in Tachi subdistrict.

The five injured pupils were four boys and one girl. Two female teachers were also injured.

Initial reports said two of the seven people were seriously injured. One suffered an injury to the eye, while another sustained an injury to the chest.

Residents helped move the injured away from the scene following the explosion. They were initially taken to Yaha Hospital for treatment and assessment before being transferred to Yala Hospital for further care and close monitoring.

Seven people were injured after an explosion occurred during a science experiment at a school in Yala, with two seriously hurt.
Photo via Magnific

Officials are investigating what caused the explosion and the nature of the science experiment being conducted at the time.

At the time of reporting, no further details about the circumstances of the accident have been released. Officials are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the condition of those injured.

Related Articles

Elsewhere, a TikTok user posted a warning after an alcohol spray machine unexpectedly exploded in their home, leading to a fire. The incident occurred when the device was left plugged in for charging without any alcohol inside.

The surveillance footage captured the event at the home of the poster’s friend. Although the device didn’t contain any alcohol, a plume of smoke started to emerge, followed by a loud explosion and a subsequent fire

Related news

Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival

Steel ball suspected of causing charcoal stove explosion in Prachin Buri

Cheap power bank explodes, nearly burns Samut Prakan home

Latest Thailand News
Seven injured in science experiment explosion at Yala school | Thaiger South Thailand News

Seven injured in science experiment explosion at Yala school

1 minute ago
Behind Nene Royal’s AGT Golden Buzzer look: Thai batik meets Phuket Baba heritage | Thaiger Phuket News

Behind Nene Royal’s AGT Golden Buzzer look: Thai batik meets Phuket Baba heritage

37 minutes ago
How US Cold War support accelerated Thailand’s rise in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Thailand News

How US Cold War support accelerated Thailand’s rise in Southeast Asia

1 hour ago
Woman finds mysterious criminal record on state app, police delay help | Thaiger Crime News

Woman finds mysterious criminal record on state app, police delay help

1 hour ago
Myanmar man arrested over Bangkok grocery store robbery, killing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Myanmar man arrested over Bangkok grocery store robbery, killing

2 hours ago
Ayutthaya woman admits to faking attempted rape story for attention | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya woman admits to faking attempted rape story for attention

3 hours ago
Thai Airways issues advisory as Typhoon Saudel nears Taipei, Shanghai | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways issues advisory as Typhoon Saudel nears Taipei, Shanghai

3 hours ago
Ukrainian man pulls gun at Buriram restaurant, then drives off | Thaiger Crime News

Ukrainian man pulls gun at Buriram restaurant, then drives off

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen motorcycle crash kills 4 including policeman | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen motorcycle crash kills 4 including policeman

4 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport to restrict terminal flyover lanes for seven months | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport to restrict terminal flyover lanes for seven months

4 hours ago
Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide

4 hours ago
Vietnamese media claims Thai ‘rental wives’ cater to older Western men | Thaiger Pattaya News

Vietnamese media claims Thai ‘rental wives’ cater to older Western men

5 hours ago
Australian suspect says he killed Thai girl in self-defence | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian suspect says he killed Thai girl in self-defence

6 hours ago
Rare 10-baht coin sells for staggering 2.54 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare 10-baht coin sells for staggering 2.54 million baht

6 hours ago
5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows | Thaiger Thailand News

5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows

7 hours ago
Dolly Parton, country music icon, dies aged 80 | Thaiger News

Dolly Parton, country music icon, dies aged 80

7 hours ago
Krabi homeowner reports 500,000 baht destruction allegedly caused by German tenant | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi homeowner reports 500,000 baht destruction allegedly caused by German tenant

7 hours ago
Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station | Thaiger Crime News

Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station

7 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea | Thaiger News

USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea

8 hours ago
Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand

24 hours ago
Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple

24 hours ago
Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
TikTok video gets sick grandfather medical help at last | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok video gets sick grandfather medical help at last

1 day ago
Man shot after confronting driver over parking space in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man shot after confronting driver over parking space in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership

1 day ago
South Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 5:23 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.