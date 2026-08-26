Seven injured in science experiment explosion at Yala school

Seven people, including five primary school pupils and two teachers, were injured when alcohol exploded during a science experiment at a school in Yala today, August 26.

Police in Yaha district received a report of the accident at around 11.30am. The incident occurred during an experiment in a Year 2 classroom at a school in Tachi subdistrict.

The five injured pupils were four boys and one girl. Two female teachers were also injured.

Initial reports said two of the seven people were seriously injured. One suffered an injury to the eye, while another sustained an injury to the chest.

Residents helped move the injured away from the scene following the explosion. They were initially taken to Yaha Hospital for treatment and assessment before being transferred to Yala Hospital for further care and close monitoring.

Officials are investigating what caused the explosion and the nature of the science experiment being conducted at the time.

At the time of reporting, no further details about the circumstances of the accident have been released. Officials are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the condition of those injured.

Elsewhere, a TikTok user posted a warning after an alcohol spray machine unexpectedly exploded in their home, leading to a fire. The incident occurred when the device was left plugged in for charging without any alcohol inside.

The surveillance footage captured the event at the home of the poster’s friend. Although the device didn’t contain any alcohol, a plume of smoke started to emerge, followed by a loud explosion and a subsequent fire

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