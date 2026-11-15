Satun Geopark may lose UNESCO status over management issues

Satun UNESCO Global Geopark risks losing its UNESCO designation after receiving a yellow card, giving Thailand until January 31, 2027, to submit evidence of improvements before another assessment.

The warning followed a UNESCO reassessment conducted from July 15 to 19, 2025, which identified weaknesses in the geopark’s management structure and coordination between local agencies.

Nipon Chamnongsirisak, director-general of the Department of Mineral Resources, addressed the issue yesterday, November 14, saying the government was working with Satun officials to resolve the problems.

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UNESCO’s main concerns involve the lack of a permanent management structure and insufficient cooperation between organisations responsible for the site.

Satun UNESCO Global Geopark received its international designation on April 17, 2018, becoming one of Thailand’s internationally recognised geological attractions.

The geopark covers 2,597.21 square kilometres, or approximately 1.62 million rai, across four districts: Thung Wa, Manang, La-ngu and Mueang Satun. Its boundaries also include Tarutao National Park and Mu Ko Phetra National Park.

Nipon said Satun Governor Kanit Kongchuay was working with the Department of Mineral Resources, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and other local agencies to address UNESCO’s recommendations.

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Plans include appointing a new director for Satun UNESCO Global Geopark and restructuring its management committee to give relevant agencies clearer responsibilities.

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The changes are intended to establish more permanent oversight and improve cooperation between organisations involved in managing the geopark.

On November 5, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment established a working group to coordinate improvements, provide technical support and seek funding ahead of the next UNESCO assessment.

The next deadline is January 31, 2027, when the geopark must submit a progress report and supporting evidence documenting the improvements.

UNESCO assessors are expected to visit Satun in mid-2027, with the final decision anticipated around January 2028.

If the geopark passes, it will receive a green card and retain its UNESCO Global Geopark status for another four years. If it fails to meet the requirements, it could lose the designation.

Nipon said the ministry wanted to do more than retain the geopark’s UNESCO status, with plans to improve its long-term management, involve local communities in conservation and support tourism and the local economy.

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