Policeman opens fire outside Bhumjaithai office damaging party sign

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 22, 2026, 11:46 AM
50 1 minute read
Policeman opens fire outside Bhumjaithai office damaging party sign | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online and ThaiRath

A police officer opened fire at a sign outside a Bhumjaithai Party office in Surat Thani, claiming a party-linked politician had threatened a relative.

The Surat Thani shooting took place on Saturday, June 20, outside the Bhumjaithai Party office in Tha Chang district. No injuries were reported. Police Captain Ekkachai, 37, was later arrested at an all-you-can-eat restaurant inside a shopping mall in Surat Thani.

The shooting damaged a sign outside the office featuring three prominent party figures, including Surat Thani MP Pichai Chompuphon, Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

A witness told officers from Mueang Surat Thani Police Station that Ekkachai initially visited the party office and asked to meet Pichai.

police shooting outside Bhumjaithai party office
Photo via Banmueang

However, the MP was not present at the time, and the officer reportedly left the premises. Ekkachai later returned in a black SUV and parked outside the office. He then exited the vehicle, looked at the sign and allegedly fired multiple shots at it.

During questioning, the accused told police that he believed MP Pichai had threatened one of his relatives. However, the relative later denied the allegation.

According to police, the relative told investigators that Ekkachai had previously asked whether there had been any workplace conflict involving other people. The relative denied having any such issues, although Ekkachai remained unconvinced.

Related Articles

Investigators said Ekkachai believed his relative was in conflict with a superior who had close links to MP Pichai. Police believe this suspicion may have contributed to the shooting.

Thai police arrested for shooting outside Bhumjaithai office
Photo via DailyNews

Ekkachai’s mother and older sister told police that he had been under significant stress and tended to react strongly to personal matters. They said he often worried about being taken advantage of or mistreated, which they claimed sometimes led to aggressive behaviour and difficulty controlling his emotions.

Family members also told investigators that Ekkachai had previously received treatment at a hospital for mental health-related issues. The family have not disclosed whether treatment was ongoing at the time of the incident.

Surat Thani Provincial Police suspended Ekkachai from duty and revoked his firearm licence pending further investigation. Police have not yet disclosed the charges or legal penalties being pursued.

Latest Thailand News
Policeman opens fire outside Bhumjaithai office damaging party sign | Thaiger South Thailand News

Policeman opens fire outside Bhumjaithai office damaging party sign

11 seconds ago
Panwa Ocean Week brings marine conservation activities to Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort | Thaiger Environment News

Panwa Ocean Week brings marine conservation activities to Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

26 minutes ago
Chiang Rai railway construction suspended after fatal tunnel collapse | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai railway construction suspended after fatal tunnel collapse

45 minutes ago
Academic warns Phuket nominee issue risks damage to global reputation | Thaiger Phuket News

Academic warns Phuket nominee issue risks damage to global reputation

2 hours ago
Fatal awning collapse raises concerns over ageing buildings in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal awning collapse raises concerns over ageing buildings in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand is throwing out the foreigners it spent a fortune inviting in | Thaiger Property

Thailand is throwing out the foreigners it spent a fortune inviting in

19 hours ago
Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames | Thaiger Thailand News

Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames

20 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s oldest herbal medicine street is fading | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s oldest herbal medicine street is fading

22 hours ago
Pattaya operators turn pushy as tourist numbers fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya operators turn pushy as tourist numbers fall

23 hours ago
Anutin pitches Thailand as ASEAN gateway in Russia | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin pitches Thailand as ASEAN gateway in Russia

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast June 21: heavy rain warning for Bangkok, South | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast June 21: heavy rain warning for Bangkok, South

1 day ago
Bangkok governor hopeful says campaigning &#8216;shouldn&#8217;t be boring&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok governor hopeful says campaigning ‘shouldn’t be boring’

2 days ago
Former diplomat warns MOU 44 risked losses to Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Former diplomat warns MOU 44 risked losses to Cambodia

2 days ago
Bomb explodes under Narathiwat police truck, no injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Bomb explodes under Narathiwat police truck, no injuries

2 days ago
Former pageant winner loses 70 million baht to Forex scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Former pageant winner loses 70 million baht to Forex scam

2 days ago
Use of reserved mangrove forest approved for the Koh Lanta bridge | Thaiger Krabi News

Use of reserved mangrove forest approved for the Koh Lanta bridge

3 days ago
Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool

3 days ago
SpaceX beyond launch day and catalysts that matter for traders | Thaiger Finance

SpaceX beyond launch day and catalysts that matter for traders

3 days ago
Saraburi man says lottery-selling platform of dodged prize payment | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi man says lottery-selling platform of dodged prize payment

3 days ago
Pakistani men arrested for overpriced herbal products scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani men arrested for overpriced herbal products scam

3 days ago
Malaysian woman with large tumour turned away from Thai hospital due to lack of ID | Thaiger South Thailand News

Malaysian woman with large tumour turned away from Thai hospital due to lack of ID

3 days ago
Police claims affair between fitness trainer and his wife leads to fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Police claims affair between fitness trainer and his wife leads to fatal shooting

3 days ago
Thai woman found alive in Phuket sea after suicide attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai woman found alive in Phuket sea after suicide attempt

3 days ago
16 year old boy kills girlfriend, leaves body in rubbish bin in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old boy kills girlfriend, leaves body in rubbish bin in Rayong

3 days ago
Thai railway tourism to offer OTOP products and local food to passengers | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai railway tourism to offer OTOP products and local food to passengers

4 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 22, 2026, 11:46 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.