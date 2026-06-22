Policeman opens fire outside Bhumjaithai office damaging party sign

A police officer opened fire at a sign outside a Bhumjaithai Party office in Surat Thani, claiming a party-linked politician had threatened a relative.

The Surat Thani shooting took place on Saturday, June 20, outside the Bhumjaithai Party office in Tha Chang district. No injuries were reported. Police Captain Ekkachai, 37, was later arrested at an all-you-can-eat restaurant inside a shopping mall in Surat Thani.

The shooting damaged a sign outside the office featuring three prominent party figures, including Surat Thani MP Pichai Chompuphon, Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

A witness told officers from Mueang Surat Thani Police Station that Ekkachai initially visited the party office and asked to meet Pichai.

However, the MP was not present at the time, and the officer reportedly left the premises. Ekkachai later returned in a black SUV and parked outside the office. He then exited the vehicle, looked at the sign and allegedly fired multiple shots at it.

During questioning, the accused told police that he believed MP Pichai had threatened one of his relatives. However, the relative later denied the allegation.

According to police, the relative told investigators that Ekkachai had previously asked whether there had been any workplace conflict involving other people. The relative denied having any such issues, although Ekkachai remained unconvinced.

Investigators said Ekkachai believed his relative was in conflict with a superior who had close links to MP Pichai. Police believe this suspicion may have contributed to the shooting.

Ekkachai’s mother and older sister told police that he had been under significant stress and tended to react strongly to personal matters. They said he often worried about being taken advantage of or mistreated, which they claimed sometimes led to aggressive behaviour and difficulty controlling his emotions.

Family members also told investigators that Ekkachai had previously received treatment at a hospital for mental health-related issues. The family have not disclosed whether treatment was ongoing at the time of the incident.

Surat Thani Provincial Police suspended Ekkachai from duty and revoked his firearm licence pending further investigation. Police have not yet disclosed the charges or legal penalties being pursued.