Phatthalung police allegedly says officers using drugs is not serious issue

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 14, 2026, 11:16 AM
2 minutes read
Phatthalung police allegedly says officers using drugs is not serious issue | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเด่นเย็นนี้

A police officer in Phatthalung is facing scrutiny after reportedly taking drugs on camera during an online training session with 259 other officers on Monday, August 10.

Provincial Police Region 9 ran the training, an efficiency development course for ranks from squad commander to deputy superintendent for the 2026 fiscal year. Officers across Region 9 joined the session through a video conference via the Zoom application.

During the session, a police senior sergeant major attached to Thale Noi Police Station in Phatthalung was seen on camera allegedly using drugs. Several officers in the group meeting recorded the footage and passed it to their superiors and to journalists.

The footage showed the accused police officer sitting shirtless in front of the camera. He appeared to be preparing something, believed to be drug paraphernalia, out of view of the camera.

Phatthalung police uses drug on camera
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเด่นเย็นนี้

Later, he was seen smoking something through a straw and blowing smoke in the direction of the camera. It was unclear whether he was aware that his camera was on, or if he displayed the inappropriate act intentionally.

Channel 7 reported that the journalist team attempted to interview the Superintendent of Thale Noi Police Station, Ransi Manjit, about the matter, but he was away attending a senior executive course outside of the station.

The media reportedly interviewed another officer at the station, who allegedly sided with his colleague, stating that drug use by police was not a serious issue but that society simply did not accept it.

Related Articles

The commander of Phatthalung Provincial Police, Chaowalit Liangsuphong, told the media that he had learned of the issue through the footage circulated online and had ordered the Thale Noi Police Station superintendent to investigate the facts without delay.

Thale Noi Police Station in Phatthalung
Photo by เชอร์รี่ ทัตซึมิ via Google Maps

Chaowalit insisted that decisive disciplinary action would follow if the report proved to have substance. The superintendent has not yet made any statement regarding the matter at the time of the report.

According to Channel 7, the police officer in the footage previously served at a police station in Trang province before moving to Thale Noi Police Station in Phatthalung about two years ago.

The officer had a history of drug-related offences, and he had pawned a government firearm and vehicle. Nevertheless, he had repeatedly received help from his superiors and avoided disciplinary action.

Latest Thailand News
Australian golfer Jessica Bang dies in Bangkok aged 18 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Australian golfer Jessica Bang dies in Bangkok aged 18

2 minutes ago
Man dies of ruptured aorta after waiting at Hospital ER for 2 hours | Thaiger News

Man dies of ruptured aorta after waiting at Hospital ER for 2 hours

1 hour ago
Thailand heavy rain forecast covers 21 provinces today with strengthened monsoon | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand heavy rain forecast covers 21 provinces today with strengthened monsoon

1 hour ago
Phatthalung police allegedly says officers using drugs is not serious issue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phatthalung police allegedly says officers using drugs is not serious issue

2 hours ago
Tourist criticised after climbing Chiang Mai ancient wall for photos | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Tourist criticised after climbing Chiang Mai ancient wall for photos

2 hours ago
Google brings back blinking notification light on new Pixel 11 Pro | Thaiger Technology News

Google brings back blinking notification light on new Pixel 11 Pro

2 hours ago
Pattaya bar owner calls police over Aussie&#8217;s unpaid 32,540 baht bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar owner calls police over Aussie’s unpaid 32,540 baht bill

3 hours ago
Thailand talks child safety with Roblox, eyes Digital ID checks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand talks child safety with Roblox, eyes Digital ID checks

3 hours ago
Search continues for French family missing on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Search continues for French family missing on Koh Samui

3 hours ago
Seven teens detained over attack on Japanese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Seven teens detained over attack on Japanese tourist in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Air India expands pilot drug testing after marijuana result | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Air India expands pilot drug testing after marijuana result

4 hours ago
Thai teenagers attack and rob Japanese man near Makkasan Airport Rail Link | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai teenagers attack and rob Japanese man near Makkasan Airport Rail Link

19 hours ago
Who is Blue Pongtiwat? The rising Thai star linked to BLACKPINK&#8217;s Lisa, explained | Thaiger Entertainment

Who is Blue Pongtiwat? The rising Thai star linked to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, explained

20 hours ago
Thailand studies US drone manufacturing project amid public concerns | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand studies US drone manufacturing project amid public concerns

20 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima shooting follows motorcycle theft accusation | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima shooting follows motorcycle theft accusation

21 hours ago
Immigration officers allegedly extort Chinese residents with fake donation campaign | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Immigration officers allegedly extort Chinese residents with fake donation campaign

22 hours ago
Missing Chinese woman&#8217;s claimed return fuels doubt in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Chinese woman’s claimed return fuels doubt in Thailand

22 hours ago
Hat Yai noodle vendor, 90, cares for wife alone, gains online support | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai noodle vendor, 90, cares for wife alone, gains online support

23 hours ago
Air force sergeant admits drugging 3 wives, secretly filming them | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Air force sergeant admits drugging 3 wives, secretly filming them

23 hours ago
Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute

24 hours ago
Japanese tourist attacked and robbed by group of teenagers near Bangkok&#8217;s Makkasan station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese tourist attacked and robbed by group of teenagers near Bangkok’s Makkasan station

1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver and rescuers fight on MRT station after road dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and rescuers fight on MRT station after road dispute

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 14 to 16) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 14 to 16)

1 day ago
Thailand pushes default child safety settings on new phones | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes default child safety settings on new phones

1 day ago
French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them | Thaiger Crime News

French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 14, 2026, 11:16 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.