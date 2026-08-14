Phatthalung police allegedly says officers using drugs is not serious issue

A police officer in Phatthalung is facing scrutiny after reportedly taking drugs on camera during an online training session with 259 other officers on Monday, August 10.

Provincial Police Region 9 ran the training, an efficiency development course for ranks from squad commander to deputy superintendent for the 2026 fiscal year. Officers across Region 9 joined the session through a video conference via the Zoom application.

During the session, a police senior sergeant major attached to Thale Noi Police Station in Phatthalung was seen on camera allegedly using drugs. Several officers in the group meeting recorded the footage and passed it to their superiors and to journalists.

The footage showed the accused police officer sitting shirtless in front of the camera. He appeared to be preparing something, believed to be drug paraphernalia, out of view of the camera.

Later, he was seen smoking something through a straw and blowing smoke in the direction of the camera. It was unclear whether he was aware that his camera was on, or if he displayed the inappropriate act intentionally.

Channel 7 reported that the journalist team attempted to interview the Superintendent of Thale Noi Police Station, Ransi Manjit, about the matter, but he was away attending a senior executive course outside of the station.

The media reportedly interviewed another officer at the station, who allegedly sided with his colleague, stating that drug use by police was not a serious issue but that society simply did not accept it.

The commander of Phatthalung Provincial Police, Chaowalit Liangsuphong, told the media that he had learned of the issue through the footage circulated online and had ordered the Thale Noi Police Station superintendent to investigate the facts without delay.

Chaowalit insisted that decisive disciplinary action would follow if the report proved to have substance. The superintendent has not yet made any statement regarding the matter at the time of the report.

According to Channel 7, the police officer in the footage previously served at a police station in Trang province before moving to Thale Noi Police Station in Phatthalung about two years ago.

The officer had a history of drug-related offences, and he had pawned a government firearm and vehicle. Nevertheless, he had repeatedly received help from his superiors and avoided disciplinary action.