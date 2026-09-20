Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 9:30 AM
1 minute read
Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Floods have swamped parts of five subdistricts in Takua Pa district, Phang Nga, affecting about 1,000 households, as officials sent rubber boats into the worst hit areas yesterday, September 19.

The affected subdistricts are Khok Kian, Bang Sai, Tamtua, Bang Nai Si and Takua Pa. Only parts of each subdistrict are under water, not the whole area. Officials said another village in the district is also among the worst hit.

Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Floodwater in the Khok Kian area visited by rescue teams reached more than 2 metres. Eight households there have refused to evacuate because they are worried about their belongings. Most other residents have moved in with relatives.

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Phang Nga Governor Phairat Phetyuan sent Deputy Governor Bancha Thanuin to the area, together with Takua Pa district chief Damrong Chimthap, village heads and disaster prevention staff. They brought boxed meals and drinking water for residents who remain in the flooded area.

Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Bancha said the governor had ordered the district chief to work with local administrations, subdistrict heads and village heads to speed up help for residents.

Field kitchens have been set up to cook boxed meals, mainly for people who cannot prepare food themselves. The Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation office has also been ordered to bring in water trucks to boost the supply of drinking water.

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The Takua Pa district chief has asked charity foundations to help as well. A second kitchen is being prepared in Bang Sai subdistrict to produce more meals for flood victims.

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Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

The governor has also told the Phang Nga Red Cross to prepare about 250 survival kits. About 200 are for Takua Pa households and about 50 for households in neighbouring Kapong district.

The Takua Pa kits are expected to be handed out today, September 20. They will go first to households where the water has started to recede and residents can cook for themselves. Other agencies will keep producing boxed meals for flood victims in the meantime.

Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 9:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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