Thai mahout killed and Omani tourist injured in elephant attack in Phang Nga

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 11:10 AM
468 1 minute read
Thai mahout killed and Omani tourist injured in elephant attack in Phang Nga | Thaiger
Photo by Evgenii Mitroshin via Getty Images

A Thai mahout was killed and an Omani tourist was injured in an elephant attack during a riding activity in Phang Nga on Saturday, June 27.

Officers from Thung Kha Ngok Police Station were alerted to the incident in Song Prak subdistrict at around 2.30pm. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found the body of a 32 year old Thai mahout, later identified as Chaiyan Pradapsri.

Police reported that Chaiyan was found lying on his back, wearing long trousers and a T-shirt, with multiple severe injuries, including broken bones.

A 33 year old Omani tourist, identified as Majid Shaikhan Abdijill, was injured in the incident and transported to Phang Nga Hospital. No update on his condition was available at the time of reporting. The elephant involved, a 20 year old male named Thongkham, was found in a nearby forest following the attack.

Thai mahout killed during elephant riding service
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

Witnesses told police that Chaiyan had been guiding Thongkham during a ride for the Omani tourist and another visitor. During the activity, the elephant attempted to enter the water, but the mahout intervened and tried to control it using a hook.

According to witness accounts, the animal then became agitated and resisted further commands. The disturbance caused both tourists to fall from the seat mounted on the elephant.

Chaiyan reportedly attempted to regain control of the elephant, which then ran for approximately 100 metres and shook violently, causing him to fall. The elephant then attacked him, resulting in fatal injuries.

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Thai mahout killed by elephant
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

Officials from the Phang Nga Provincial Livestock Office attended the scene and began efforts to locate the elephant. Plans were made to sedate the animal to prevent further incidents, although it was not confirmed whether the elephant had been found.

A similar fatal incident involving an elephant was reported in May at Thap Lan National Park in Prachin Buri. In that case, a volunteer was killed while attempting to move elephant herds away from a residential area. Officials believed a dog may have provoked the animals.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 11:10 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.