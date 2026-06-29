Thai mahout killed and Omani tourist injured in elephant attack in Phang Nga

A Thai mahout was killed and an Omani tourist was injured in an elephant attack during a riding activity in Phang Nga on Saturday, June 27.

Officers from Thung Kha Ngok Police Station were alerted to the incident in Song Prak subdistrict at around 2.30pm. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found the body of a 32 year old Thai mahout, later identified as Chaiyan Pradapsri.

Police reported that Chaiyan was found lying on his back, wearing long trousers and a T-shirt, with multiple severe injuries, including broken bones.

A 33 year old Omani tourist, identified as Majid Shaikhan Abdijill, was injured in the incident and transported to Phang Nga Hospital. No update on his condition was available at the time of reporting. The elephant involved, a 20 year old male named Thongkham, was found in a nearby forest following the attack.

Witnesses told police that Chaiyan had been guiding Thongkham during a ride for the Omani tourist and another visitor. During the activity, the elephant attempted to enter the water, but the mahout intervened and tried to control it using a hook.

According to witness accounts, the animal then became agitated and resisted further commands. The disturbance caused both tourists to fall from the seat mounted on the elephant.

Chaiyan reportedly attempted to regain control of the elephant, which then ran for approximately 100 metres and shook violently, causing him to fall. The elephant then attacked him, resulting in fatal injuries.

Officials from the Phang Nga Provincial Livestock Office attended the scene and began efforts to locate the elephant. Plans were made to sedate the animal to prevent further incidents, although it was not confirmed whether the elephant had been found.

A similar fatal incident involving an elephant was reported in May at Thap Lan National Park in Prachin Buri. In that case, a volunteer was killed while attempting to move elephant herds away from a residential area. Officials believed a dog may have provoked the animals.